Zeth Nolda elevated to head coach at Waterford

Zeth Nolda has been hired as Waterford’s next football coach, the school announced in a press release Monday morning. He replaces John Strecker, who retired in January after spending six years as head coach and 25 with the program.

A Waterford alumnus, Nolda had served as an assistant under Landry for five seasons. Prior to that he was an assistant at Ridgeview High School in Florida for two years. He is also an assistant wrestling coach.

“I am positive that Zeth Nolda will have a lasting impact on this program, specifically the student-athletes that play for him. The athletes will always know deep down that Coach Nolda cares about his players both on and off the field,” Waterford athletic director Chris Landry said in a statement.

“I’m eager to meet with the team and get the off-season program started with all of the student-athletes that are not participating in spring sports,” Nolda said in the statement. “We have a lot of work ahead of us, and as a staff we are ready to take on this next challenge.

“…It’s a great chance to give back to the community and school through the program that has had a huge impact on my life. I would like to thank Chris Landry and the committee for giving me this opportunity.”

Waterford was 23-29 in Strecker’s six years as head coach. The Lancers went from an 0-10 season in 2017 to a 10-2 record and a berth in the Class M semifinals in Strecker’s final full season. The 2020 campaign was curtailed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.