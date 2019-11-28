Notre Dame quarterback Jackson Zalinsky accounted for five touchdowns Thursday in the Green Knights win over Hamden in the Green Bowl. Notre Dame quarterback Jackson Zalinsky accounted for five touchdowns Thursday in the Green Knights win over Hamden in the Green Bowl. Photo: NDWH Athletics Photo: NDWH Athletics Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Zalinsky (5 TDs) goes out big as Notre Dame pulls away from Hamden for Green Bowl victory 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Notre Dame football team used a big second half, five touchdowns from quarterback Jackson Zalinsky, and a stingy defensive effort to post a 42-7 Green Bowl win over Hamden on Thanksgiving morning.

Leading 14-7 at halftime, the Green Knights scored four unanswered touchdowns, two in each quarter of the second half, to pull away for the win.

Zalinsky threw two of his four touchdown passes within 90 seconds of each other as Notre Dame scored twice late in the third quarter to break the game open.

Zalinsky, who was 9-for-16 for 142 yards, found Tommy Candelora on the far sideline for a 23-yard scoring strike with 2:21 left in the third quarter. For Candelora, it was his 10th touchdown reception of the season, and allowed him to record a touchdown in every game.

Hamden did not catch the ensuing kickoff, allowing Notre Dame to recover it at the Green Dragon 30-yard line. Three plays later, Zalinsky proceeded to hit Aiden Stankiewicz on a 16-yard touchdown connection and the Green Knights lead grew to 28-7 in a 74-second span.

Zalinsky punctuated his final game as a Green Knight with a two-yard touchdown run on the Green Knights next possession and Notre Dame led 35-7 with 9:27 left in the game.

The Green Knights defense, which was stout all game long, added to the final score when Robbie Oliverio returned an Isaiah Riley overthrown pass 47 yards for the game’s final score with 8:22 left in the game.

Notre Dame’s defense held a high-scoring and potent Hamden offense in check for the majority of the game, while also forcing five turnovers. Notre Dame recovered three Hamden fumbles, while Michael Consorte added a second interception for the Green Knights.

“Turnovers caught up to us,” Hamden coach Tommy Dyer said. “We knew it was going to be a battle today. I am really happy with the direction our program is headed. The final score is not reflective of what kind of team we are or how we played today. In the end, Notre Dame played a good game.”

“We knew we would need to play well defensively to win today and we did,” Notre Dame head coach Joe DeCaprio said. “The key to it was tackling and we tackled well. We knew we had to stop the run and that’s what we did.”

Notre Dame held Hamden to 228 total yards and nine first downs. They held the powerful Hamden ground attack to 132 yards rushing. Chris Pigatt had five catches for 89 yards, and four carries for 16 yards. Tymell Haynes had nine carries for 59 yards to pace Hamden’s rushing attack.

After Notre Dame took a 7-0 lead on a Zalinsky to Austin Pieck touchdown pass on its first possession, Hamden tied the game with 20 seconds left in the first quarter when the electrifying and elusive Pigatt snared a Riley pass with one-hand and outraced three Green Knight defenders for an 83-yard score.

For Notre Dame, Damian Blount ran 29 times for 142 yards as the Green Knights maintained the ball for almost 30 minutes. Candelora added his 10th and 11th touchdown receptions and also scored via a fumble return against Hand, an interception return against St.Joseph’s and a kickoff return against Fairfield Prep. With his four touchdown passes, Zalinsky wound up with 23 for the season.

With the win, Notre Dame finishes with a 6-4 record for the second straight season. It was the Green Knights 14th win in a row in the 69-year series. Notre Dame holds a 46-21-2 all-time record. Hamden ends a successful season with the same 6-4 mark.

“I am proud of our seniors,” said Notre Dame head coach Joe DeCaprio. “We fought and we fought and battled through so many injuries and stuck together and were able to come out on top and end the season on a positive note.”