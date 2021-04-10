Yaworski throws Killingly’s first no-hitter since 2003 to give Desaulnier win in coaching debut

Senior pitcher Bo Yaworski struck out 13 in a complete-game no hitter to lead Killingly to a 4-0 win over Tourtellotte Saturday.

The 6-foot left threw the first no hitter for Killington since Ryan Briere in 2003.

“Bo was dominant from the start. An absolutely masterful performance, hit his spots all game long,” said Killingly coach Ben Desaulnier, who won in his coaching debut. “He has worked so hard to prepare for this season to show the league and state what kind of player he is. I am so happy for him to get off to this great start with his performance today”

Junior Nate Keefe, an All-ECC catcher as a freshman, had two hits including a double. Cole Lavigne had 2 RBIs for Killingly.

