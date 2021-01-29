Xavier’s Will Levis announces he’ll transfer from Penn State









Former Xavier All-State quarterback Will Levis announced Thursday he would be transferring from Penn State University.

Levis, a Madison native, made the announcement on Twitter Thursday night.

“The past three years that I have spent at the Pennsylvania State University have been filled with tremendous experience, friendships and valuable lessons that have helped transform the 18-year-old boys that walked onto campus in May 2018 into the man that I am today. Penn State has provided me with everything I could have ever asked for from an academic, athletic and social development stand point…” he wrote.

“With all of that being said, I have decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal as a graduate transfer with 3 (sic) years of athletic eligibility remaining. Penn State will forever have a special place in my heart. I am extremely proud to be leaving here as an alumnus. WE ARE!”

Levis saw time over his two years at Penn State and finished his career there with 644 career passing yards, three touchdown passes and two interceptions in two season. He also rushed for 473 yards and six touchdowns.

He made one start last season, a 41-21 loss against Iowa, in which he threw for 106 yards and rushed for 34 yards.