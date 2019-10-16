Xavier’s Robbie Cozean commits to run at Notre Dame

After helping to lead Xavier to state titles in cross country and track and field, senior Robbie Cozean has officially committed to run for the University of Notre Dame next fall.

Cozean, who has run some of the fastest times in state history in high school track and field and is one of the best cross country runners in state history, posted the news on Instagram Tuesday night.

“I’m excited to start this next chapter of my academic and athletic career,” Cozean said.

Cozean, who was recently named a Distinguished Scholar at Xavier and recognized as a National Merit Commended Student, is looking to study engineering at Notre Dame.

“Notre Dame is getting a special student-athlete in Robbie Cozean,” Xavier Headmaster David Eustis said. “Not only is Robbie an incredibly talented athlete, but he is an outstanding student in the classroom. I have no doubt that Robbie will be a great success at Notre Dame leading the Irish on the track and in the classroom. The entire Xavier community is so proud of Robbie.”

This past June, Cozean ran a personal best of 14:26.18 to win the New Balance Nationals Outdoor championship in the 5000 meters. The victory in the 5000 meters at New Balance Nationals completed a historic season for Cozean, who also helped Xavier finished second in the Distance Medley Relay championship for All-American status.

“Robbie’s signing with Notre Dame is proof of his four-year commitment to his academics, athletics, family and friends.,” Xavier cross country and track and field coach Chris Stonier said. “During his time at Xavier, [Cozean] has been incredibly mindful, understanding that placing focus on “the little things” will maximize his opportunities for success. While at Notre Dame, Robbie will continue to be a positive influence on his Xavier Cross Country family in Connecticut, as there is no doubt that he has left a permanent impact on this program. The entire community is very proud of Robbie’s accomplishments and wish him the best of luck in South Bend.”

Cozean was the State Open champion and Class L champion in the 3200 meters and the runner-up in the 1600 meters at the State Open and Class L Championship. Earlier in the season, he ran 8:54.78 in the 3200 meters at the Glen Loucks Games for the second fastest time in the event by a Connecticut high school runner in state history.

In the lead-up to the championship, Cozean ran 8:30.28 for third place in the 3000 meters at the 125th Annual Penn Relays and was the Dream Invitational champion in the mile, where he ran 4:15.65.

During the indoor track season, Cozean won the 3200 meters with a time of 9:18. 11 at the State Open. At the Class L championships, he scored 16 points in the 1600 (third) and 3200 (first) to help Xavier win the program’s first indoor track and field title in 20 years. He finished third in the two-mile at the New England championships with a time of 9:18.11.

“Robbie is the perfect ambassador for Xavier and high school sports,” Xavier Athletic Director Matt Martorelli said. “He understands what it means to fully dedicate yourself to your team and your teammates. We’re extremely proud of everything he has done for our school and we can’t wait to see what he does next as he takes this great step forward with an elite college running program. He’s earned this”

This cross country season, Cozean is hoping to cap off one of the program’s best runs in the last three decades.

As one of the top runners in program history, he has helped lead Xavier to back-to-back State Open titles for the first time in more than 30 years and a Class L championship in 2018.

Cozean finished third at the State Open as a junior, 20th as sophomore and fifth as a freshman.

In his three class meet appearances, Cozean has finished second as a junior,15th as a sophomore and third as a freshman.

This season, he has picked up wins at the Bowdoin XC Classic and Wickham Invitational. He ran 15:35 to win the championship race of the Wickham Invitational on Saturday.

Cozean follows Xavier running legend J.T. Burke, who attended Notre Dame after a historic run of success at Xavier in the 80s.