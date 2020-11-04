The Xavier boys cross country team won its fifth consecutive SCC championship on Wednesday. The Xavier boys cross country team won its fifth consecutive SCC championship on Wednesday. Photo: Will Aldam / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Will Aldam / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Xavier boys win fifth straight SCC cross country title 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

The SCC Cross Country Championship carried extra weight for competitors this season considering that there are no playoff meets beyond conference championships.

The meet was broken into four divisional races as different schools arrived and competed throughout the day on Wednesday.

Each division named an individual champion as well as a team champion before merging the results of all four races together to determine the SCC Champion.

Though formatted differently for safety precautions, there was plenty of familiarity found within the results.

Xavier captured its fifth consecutive boys SCC title and boasted the fastest two runners.

Junior Eamon Burke was crowned the individual SCC Champion with a time of 16 minutes, 25 seconds. He was followed by fellow junior teammate Brody Santagata in 16:49.

Amity junior Mason Beaudette (Division B) finished with a time of 17:00 to place third overall for the second straight year.

Updyke, Guilford dominate Division A

The first race of the day was paced by Guilford, which finished with four of the top five runners in the division.

Tanner Updyke led his team to victory over Hand, North Haven and East Haven with a first place finish of 17:27, which would prove good enough for fifth place overall.

“I am feeling great. All the work I put in during the summer and during quarantine was all for this,” Updyke said. “We had a big day, and we were really focusing on just getting the division today, but we will still be following everything to see where we end up. We are ecstatic that we beat Hand today because last week we had a bad loss to them.”

Guilford junior Justin Shiffrin finished second in the division and seventh overall with a time of 17:25, while Hand sophomore Harrison Grenier claimed third in the division and 12th overall.

“I feel like out of all the teams here, we really kept a nice cohesion this summer,” Updyke said. “We really stuck together as a group, we didn’t skip out on summer practices and we did a lot together.”

Amity’s Beaudette, Shelton capture Division B titles

Beaudette of Amity won Division B.

“I was trying to just go out by myself and treat it like my last race because I have nowhere else to go after this,” Beaudette said. “I was trying to focus on closer to 16:30, I know there was a big gap behind me and because of that I don’t think there was a lot of adrenaline pushing me. I’m not too worried because at this point I would be psyched to be top three after last year finishing in the top three.”