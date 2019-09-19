Woodward sisters all score goals in Coginchaug’s win over Westbrook

Three sisters for the Coginchaug girls soccer team all scored during Wednesday’s 7-1 victory over Westbrook.

Senior Ashley Woodward scored once in each half. Sophomore Alyssa Woodward and freshman Allyson Woodward scored the last two goals, respectively for the Blue Devils.

“I had the older sister on the bench (late in the second half),” Coginchaug coach Megan Kavanaugh said. “As soon as Ashley scored, she said, ‘Yes! All of the Woodward sisters scored!’ That’s saying a lot because two of them are defenders for me.”

All three Woodward sisters start for Coginchaug (2-1). Although they don’t look alike, it isn’t easy to keep them all straight.

“All their names start with A,” Kavanaugh said. “Sometimes I call them Woodward 1, Woodward 2 and Woodward 3. But I have interchanged their names very often.”