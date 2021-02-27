Woodland turns back youthful Torrington squad

5 1 of 5 Peter Wallace / For Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 2 of 5 Peter Wallace / For Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of 5 4 of 5 Peter Wallace / For Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 5 of 5









TORRINGTON — Both coaches came away with complaints from a 46-39 Woodland girls basketball win at Torrington High School on Friday night that evened each team’s record at 2-2.

“They killed us on the boards,” said Hawks coach Jess Moffo.

“Too many turnovers,” said Raider coach Mike Fritch.

Nevertheless, the game’s ironies might have made up for its sins. Torrington’s rebounding success stemmed from a great job of boxing out.

Ultimately, Woodland’s height advantage contributed to a super-active defense that ran a full-court press much of the game.

It led to a game-long advantage starting with a 19-11 first quarter, through a miserable second quarter for both teams and into a second half in which Torrington came close but couldn’t quite catch up.

The Raiders shot 4-for-18 at the foul line as part of their problem, with the Hawks not much better at 10-for-19.

The good news for Torrington on that score is a wealth of youth. In a pandemic year, eight freshmen came out for the team, swelling its numbers to 18, the most in several years.

Torrington sophomore Leah Pergola and Woodland freshman Casey Mulligan led all scorers with 15 points apiece, in a resounding nod toward youth and a brighter future for both teams.

Woodland 46, Torrington 39

At Torrington High School

Woodland 19 4 10 13 — 46

Torrington 11 6 12 10 — 39

Woodland (46): Sammy Sosnovich 1-0-2; Gabby Mastropietro 2-0-4; Kylie Bulinski 2-2-6; Andra Bojka 2-2-8; Ava Delucia 3-1-7; Riley Kane 1-4-6; Casey Mulligan 6-3-15; Totals: 17-10/19-46

Torrington (39): Marissa Burger 2-0-4; Julianna Latina 5-0-10; Kate Mooney 1-2-4; Brianna Murelli 3-0-6; Leah Pergola 6-2-15; Totals: 17-4/18-39

3-point goals: W — Bojka 2. T — Pergola

Records: Woodland 2-2; Torrington 2-2