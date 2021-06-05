Woodland ousts NVL rival Wolcott in Class M quarterfinals

3 1 of 3 Will Aldam / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Will Aldam / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of 3





BEACON FALLS — Boasting a prolific offense sparked by Kylie Bulinski and a true rare rotation of aces in Samantha Sosnovich and Riley Kane, Woodland is one of the two remaining undefeated teams in the state.

Coming off its first NVL championship in a decade and ranked No. 7 in the GameTimeCT poll, Woodland (23-0) is now just one win away from its first state championship appearance since 2004.

Woodland’s quest for its first state title continued Saturday with a 4-1 win over NVL rival Wolcott in the quarterfinal round of the Class M tournament.

It was the second-time No. 1 seed in Class M Woodland and No. 8 Wolcott met, following an 8-5 Woodland win in the second game of the season.

“It was the beginning of the season so honestly we were both different teams,” Woodland coach Loren Luddy said. “We needed to make some adjustments with their different pitcher, she threw some nice rise balls. She still got us a bunch of times.”

⬇️5: Woodland gets two on a squeeze play by Emily Beyer and a fielders choice hit by Cassidy Doiron #ctsb Woodland 4, Wolcott 0 pic.twitter.com/fX2tQxHx7L — Will Aldam (@AldamWill) June 5, 2021

Both teams took advantage of the luxury of having two starting pitchers, as Sosnovich earned the win over Wolcott’s Sofia Gugliotti.

“The first time we played Wolcott we won, but I knew they were going to come in fired up so we had to come in even hotter,” Sosnovich said. “The defense was great today behind me today and we just need to keep this momentum going.”

Sosnovich pitched a complete game allowing the lone unearned run in the final frame. She only recorded one strikeout, but induced weak contact throughout and allowed just four hits.

“Sam (Sosnovich) hit a lot of good spots and they kept popping it up,” Luddy said. “The infield locked it down on the ground balls. They play with confidence and they want to get back in there and hit again. They 100% had her back today.”

With Sosnovich on the mound, Riley Kane took over at shortstop and sparked the Woodland offense.

⬇️3: Riley Kane delivers another two out RBI single to extend Woodland’s lead to two #ctsb Woodland 2, Wolcott 0 pic.twitter.com/ICYQDyZT3J — Will Aldam (@AldamWill) June 5, 2021

“They have been alternating games,” Luddy said. “Riley (Kane) pitched Nonnewaug and Sam (Sosnovich) went today. They are both so strong, either one can go any game. They are the perfect complement to each other; they pitch great and it is awesome they both play a great short stop.”

Kane batted behind Bulinski, who never recorded an official at bat after the Barry Bonds treatment of three walks, one of which was intentional.

In her first two at bats, Kane promptly followed up the walks of Bulinski with two-out RBI singles for Woodland’s first and second runs of the game.

“It was big that they were walking Kylie (Bulinski),” Luddy said. “Whether they were pitching to her or working around her, Riley Kane gets up and boom RBI, then boom another RBI. It is going to be tough for teams to duck when the next girl is going to hit her in.”

⬇️2: Sofia Gugliotti strikes out the side for Wolcott #ctsb Woodland 1, Wolcott 0 pic.twitter.com/5yEJyEPGCn — Will Aldam (@AldamWill) June 5, 2021

Wolcott’s approach to pitch around Bulinski (who had homered five times in her previous three games) was unsuccessful thanks to Kane’s clutch bat.

“It’s great to hit after her,” Kane said. “I feel like pressure is a privilege and pushes you even harder. If they are going to walk her then I know I have to get that hit to drive her in because that is what we need.”

Beyond being a dominant duo in the circle, both Sosnovich and Kane have crushed the ball as well. Kane is currently slashing .550/.561/.825 with three home runs while Sosnovich is slashing .474/.529/.855 with four home runs.

“We really go off each other,” Kane said. “If she brings energy offensively then I’ll bring it defensively and vice versa. We just go back and forth and I think our whole team works together to get those runs in.”

⬇️1: Riley Kane knocks in a run for Woodland with a 2-out single #ctsb Woodland 1, Wolcott 0 pic.twitter.com/AoKzfpr5gN — Will Aldam (@AldamWill) June 5, 2021

On the mound Sosnovich has a 0.69 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 108 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings, while Kane has a 1.74 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 92 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings.

“Riley and I really have trust in each other,” Sosnovich said. “I know that if I come in and let up a few hits that she can come in and relieve me and there will be nothing to worry about.”

Woodland advances to the Class M semifinal round against No. 5 North Branford, which won the Shoreline Conference championship.

“We are excited and happy that we have made it this far,” Kane said. “I think we are ready and we will continue to bring the energy we have all season.”

Wolcott’s impressive 19-5 season is over, and though it spent most of the NVL regular season in Woodland’s shadow, the future looks bright.

“I am really proud of this team, we didn’t know what we would have after that year off,” Wolcott coach Gabby Gallucci said. “We are only losing three seniors and our inexperienced players did a really great job. I am excited about how we will be next year with the amount of starters we are getting back.”

Woodland 4, Wolcott 1

Wolcott 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 1 4 2

Woodland 1 0 1 0 2 0 x — 4 5 0

Batteries: W—Sam Sosnovich (W) and Kiley Bulinski W—Sofia Gugliotti (L) and Elizabeth Francisco.