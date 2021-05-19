No. 9 Woodland edges Oxford in extras, remains unbeaten

3 1 of 3 Will Aldam / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Will Aldam / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of 3





It has been over a decade since Woodland softball has hoisted the NVL championship banner, but that could change very soon.

The NVL tournament begins Saturday, and No. 9 Woodland (18-0) will enter as the clear favorite having defeated all its opposition.

The Hawks undefeated status was threatened by Oxford on Wednesday, but extra inning heroic by catcher and offensive juggernaut Kylie Bulinski propelled Woodland to a 4-3 victory.

With two outs in the bottom of the eighth innings, Bulinksi singled in Sam Sosnovich to walk it off and remain undefeated.

Bulinski has been the leading force in an exceptional Woodland lineup, which is slashing .485/.553/.735 as a team this season.

Bulinkski is hitting .667 with nine home runs, 41 RBIs, 27 runs scored, and has only struck out once in 68 plate appearances.

“This season every time I have stepped in the batter’s box I have had the mentality that our season could end like how it did last year,” Bulinski said. “Every at bat matters and every pitch matters, so I always have to play my hardest.”

It was the second time that Woodland defeated Oxford, with both games requiring extra innings. Oxford (14-4) is among the five NVL teams trailing Woodland in the standings.

Beyond Woodland’s prolific offense, its two aces have been equally as strong in the circle.

Sophomore Sam Sosnovich and junior Riley Kane have split games and pitched 97 of their team’s 110 total innings.

Sosnovich earned the win against Oxford, relieving Kane after seven strong innings. She now has a 0.61 ERA with 101 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings while Kane has a 1.50 ERA with 76 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings.

“They both are amazing pitchers, couldn’t ask for anybody else,” Bulinski said. “They both threw very well today. I have been catching them for about eight years and we have a really great connection.”

Woodland found itself in the rare position of trailing in a game, something it has only experienced in eight total innings this year.

Oxford scored two in the second inning and its lead held until the fourth when Sam Sosnovich launched her fourth home run of the year which was followed by three straight singles, including a two RBI knock by Riley Kane.

“That home run was huge,” Woodland coach Loren Luddy said. “We have been good at getting a big hit when we’ve been down. It usually starts off with something over the fence, they just barrel down when they know they need to make something happen.”

Sosnovich had also hit a home run to jump start a comeback when Woodland had trailed Waterford back on May 3.

Oxford tied it in the sixth as starting pitcher Sophie Gendron drive in her second run of the game on a double to right field.

Senior captain May Dawes led off the eighth inning with a single for Woodland, and was replaced on the base paths by Sosnovich after a fielder’s choice, setting the table for Bulinksi’s walk-off.

“May (Dawes) struggled a little early but she led off extra innings with a line-drive base hit,” Luddy said. “(Co-captain) Emily (Beyer) always barrels down and knows what needs to get done. They are great leaders because they are energetic and they lead by example.”

Dawes and Beyer’s leadership has been crucial for a team filled with junior and sophomore talent that has its eyes set on NVL and state titles.

“They are ready, they are fired up, and they want it so badly,” Luddy said. “They’re so excited they want it to start tomorrow.”

“We all can’t wait for these tournaments,” Bulinski said. “It is going to be a great run. Every practice we talk about it, we text about it and on game days we are preparing for NVL’s and states.”

WOODLAND 4, OXFORD 3

OXFORD 0 2 0 0 0 1 0 0 — 3 6 0

WOODLAND0 0 0 3 0 0 0 1 — 4 7 1

Batteries: W—Riley Kane, Sam Sosnovich (8, W) and Kylie Bulinski O—Sophie Gendron (L) and Kerri Connicelli.