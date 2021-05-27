Bulinski’s blast walks Woodland off against Naugatuck for first NVL title since 2010

NAUGATUCK — Kylie Bulinski had been in similar spots before, and even with the NVL title and an undefeated season on the line, she remained undeterred by the pressure.

She stepped in the box with a home run already under her belt, knowing full well Woodland’s momentum was slipping away following a Naugatuck comeback.

The 1-0 pitch was delivered and in one swing, Woodland took down Naugatuck 4-2 and won its first NVL title since 2010.

“I was going up to bat thinking that she was going to walk me,” Bulinski said of her walk-off two-run homer. “First one was a high fastball and I told myself if it was close I was swinging. It was there and I swung and it was gone.”

The NVL looked to be one of the one of the most competitive softball conferences in the state about midway through the regular season, with the likes of Seymour, Oxford and Wolcott competing at similar levels.

While parity was abundant, Woodland had been a step above, and there was a subtle underlying predictability that came to fruition on Bulinski’s final swing.

Woodland entered the tournament as the No. 1 seed, having gone undefeated in the regular season including a two-run victory over No. 2 Naugatuck.

The final game was a nearly perfect summation of the entire NVL season, as the unanimous favorites came through in yet another close game against top competition.

“I wasn’t sure how they would react under pressure,” Woodland coach Loren Luddy said. “There aren’t a lot of games where it is tied in the bottom of the seventh, but we didn’t lose our composure. That is what I am especially pleased with.”

Bulinski was named tournament MVP, which she may have won with her championship performance alone had she not been Woodland’s offensive catalyst throughout.

In three games, Bulinski batted .667 (6-9) with four home runs, a double, eight RBIs, nine runs scored and three walks.

“She is just so composed at bat,” Luddy said. “She never gets rattled, she knows what pitches she likes and what she doesn’t like. With Oxford (during the regular season) it was a single, and today, well it was two homers.”

Woodland’s pitching duo of Sam Sosnovich and Riley Kane continued to be unbeatable. Kane started the championship game, completing six innings and allowing two runs on five hits and four walks while striking out five.

Kane had cruised through the first five innings, but Naugatuck got to her in the sixth to tie the game at two.

Sosnovich came in to relief in the seventh, pitching a one-two-three inning with two strikeouts to swing momentum back in Woodland’s favor.

“I told them they knew they were going to hit,” Luddy said. “So go out and pick a good pitch. Early in the game we were too eager and she got us chasing. Later in the innings when we started scoring and getting people on base, we were hitting better pitches.”

Fresh off the mound, Sosnovich led off the bottom half with a single to set the table for Bulinski’s walk-off.

“When we went down, the attitude on the bench was to get more excited because we knew we could beat this team,” Bulinski said. “They are a great team, but we knew that we had to come together and play harder. That is what we did.”

Naugatuck’s impressive NVL run fell just short, but with the Class L tournament on the horizon there is unfinished business.

“Knowing that we can do this against the top team in Class M, the number one team in NVL and number seven in the state,” Naugatuck coach Kevin Wesche said. “It makes us feel real good about where we are and where we are heading.”

Naugatuck had finished the regular season 15-3, made more impressive by its 2-3 start.

“I am very proud of the way they dug in and focused,” Wesche said. “They were determined to get the highest seed possible and they worked hard. They fell short today but it wasn’t for effort, we just got beat by a better team today.”

No. 7 Woodland (20-0) will enter the Class M tournament as the top seed, and will refocus after celebrating its many accomplishments to this point.

“We are 100% not done,” Luddy said. “We are excited for State’s, but we have to start preparing and start over because it is a new season now. Tomorrow back at it, all new ballgame.”

Woodland 4, Oxford 2

NAUGATUCK 000 002 0 — 2 5 1

WOODLAND 000 110 2 —4 6 0

Batteries: W—Riley Kane, Sam Sosnovich (7, W) and Kylie Bulinski N—Alyssa Roberts (L) and Kendall Allen. HRs — W: Kylie Bulinski (2).