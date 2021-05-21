Woodland baseball prepares for NVL, state title runs after stellar season

When Steve Bainer took over as Woodland’s baseball coach prior to this season, he had no idea what to expect.

The Hawks had gone 16-4 in 2019 and reached the CIAC Class M semifinals, but only three players who saw any playing time were coming back after the lost year of 2020.

“We knew Mike Kingsley had a good program when he was here and the team had a good track record, but in a small-town school you never know when you are going to be faced with a rebuild,” Bainer said. “Prospect and Beacon Falls have phenomenal talent in the youth programs so we were hopeful we’d be good but you never know.”

Woodland has answered any questions Bainer may have had, going 18-1 in the regular season, entering both the NVL and Class M Tournaments as one of the favorites.

The season did not exactly get off to a smooth start for the first-year coach.

A player who had been cut after tryouts tested positive for COVID-19 and as a result, the entire team had to be quarantined in the preseason.

The Hawks did not scrimmage all spring and only held one practice before opening day against Wolcott.

Despite the lack of practice, the Hawks came out soaring, run-ruling Wolcott in five innings, 13-3.

Woodland would go on to win its first 12 games before losing to St. Paul, a team it beat in the second game of the season.

Woodland and St. Paul both finished the season 18-1 and atop the NVL standings.

St. Paul will be the No. 1 seed in the NVL Tournament based on a coin flip with Woodland taking the No. 2 seed. The Hawks will face No. 7 Naugatuck in the quarterfinals Saturday.

Woodland is currently No. 2 and assured a top 4 seed in the Class M Tournament as well.

Woodland has won the NVL Championship just once, but has never appeared in a state championship game since the program began in 2002, though they have reached the semifinals twice.

“The kids are excited for the postseason as are all the kids who missed last spring. It’s the best time of the year,” Bainer said. “Every team in the NVL Tournament can win it and can make a deep run in states. Everyone has at least one good pitcher and kids who can hit. Our guys are looking forward to going out there and competing for a title.”

One thing Bainer knew in the preseason was the Hawks had a No. 1 pitcher in freshman Michael Belcher.

Belcher impressed coaches at tryouts and has been dominant, throwing to his brother, catcher Matt Belcher.

Belcher allowed his first earned run of the season last week after 32 innings pitched and has a WHIP under 1.00 for the season.

“It’s rare for a freshman to get the ball opening day, but he’s been electric. He’s special,” Bainer said. “He has thrown against some of the NVL’s top teams and done really well. It helps he is throwing to Matt. Matt has been a guiding hand for Michael. Knows the right thing to say to him in any situation.”

Belcher, senior Cameron Heeman and junior Tyler Giambra have thrown the bulk of the innings for the Hawks and have a combined ERA under 2.00.

Heeman has had to build his innings back up as he returns from Tommy John surgery.

With the pitchers in good form, the Hawks’ lineup has been solidly anchored by Matt Belcher and Zach Drewry batting No. 3 and 4 respectively.

Belcher is batting over .400 with 3 home runs.

“With both of them hitting well it has been good because teams have to pitch to one of them and they both can swing it,” Bainer said. “It’s the recipe you are looking for. Our pitchers are throwing strikes, our fielders are making plays and our batters are getting clutch hits.”





