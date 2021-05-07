Wolcott Tech erupts early to beat Gilbert

3 1 of 3 Peter Wallace / For Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Peter Wallace / For Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of 3





TORRINGTON — Former Berkshire League member Wolcott Tech, now in the Connecticut Technical School Conference, built a six-run lead in the first two innings en route to a 9-2 win over old BL foe Gilbert Thursday afternoon at Wolcott High School.

But for both teams, the game was more about growth, especially after a year’s lapse from COVID-19, than settling old scores.

“We’re young and growing,” said Yellowjacket coach Pat Cooke, whose team has yet to notch its first win. “We lack experience, but the difference is night and day from April 10.”

“We started slow, but we’ve learned to be a lot more aggressive at bat and on the base paths,” said Tech coach Jake Aldrich, whose team owns a 5-4 record.

Coach Cooke can agree with that.

“They came out swinging the bats,” he said after his team showed its own aggression in an afternoon of stolen bases at every opportunity.

The top of the Wildcat batting order jumped on first pitches from Gilbert starter Anthony Carfiro in those first two innings.

Ironically, Wolcott Tech’s two pitchers for the day did the most damage at bat.

Starting pitcher Jon Routhier justified his inauguration as Tech’s leadoff batter.

“I worked my way up,” he grinned after cementing his spot by going 4-for-4 with a double, 3 RBI and 3 runs scored.

Routhier (5 innings, 3 hits, 2 unearned runs, 8 strikeouts, 5 walks), a junior, was already a mainstay on the mound, along with senior Tyler Brzezicki (2 innings, 1 hit, 3 strikeouts), committed to pitch for Western New England University this fall.

“I usually split the starting role between them,” said Coach Aldrich.

Thursday, Brzezicki started at shortstop, joining Routhier as a hitter from the start with a sacrifice fly and double accounting for three more RBI in the first two innings.

Devin Webb joined them with an RBI double in the first. Dom Samele led off with a double in a three-run Tech sixth.

Meanwhile, aggressive base-running by Gilbert’s leadoff batter, Yoedy Tavarez, cashed in Wildcat errors in the third and sixth innings. He singled up the middle in the third, reached second on a wild pitch, stole third and scored on a bad throw.

Two innings later, Tavarez reached third on two more Tech errors, then scored on an RBI groundout by Carfiro.

“I love playing with these guys,” said Tech’s Routhier.

Across the field, Gilbert Coach Cooke smiled over the same enthusiasm from his team.

Clearly, a year without high school baseball can turn a growth season into a wonderful thing.

WOLCOTT TECH 9, GILBERT 2

Gilbert 001 010 0 — 2 4 0

Wolcott Tech 330 003 X — 9 8 3

WP: Jon Routhier. LP: Anthony Carfiro. 2B: WT — Routhier; Tyler Brzezicki; Devin Webb; Dom Samele.

Records: Gilbert 0-10; Wolcott Tech 5-4.