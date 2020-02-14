Despite Thursday’s loss to Wolcott Thursday night, Torrington is almost guaranteed a spot in this year's CIAC Class MM state tournament. Despite Thursday’s loss to Wolcott Thursday night, Torrington is almost guaranteed a spot in this year's CIAC Class MM state tournament. Photo: Peter Wallace / For Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Peter Wallace / For Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Wolcott rallies past Torrington 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

TORRINGTON — Wolcott pulled out of a first-quarter hole at Torrington for a 42-37 win in what might be called a future’s game at Torrington High School Thursday night.

On senior night for the Red Raiders — each team graduates just two players this year, with several freshmen lined up for starring roles in lots of games to come.

This one took an ugly turn for Torrington after a dazzling 18-8 first quarter with hustling defense and scoring from five players.

Ugly showed up in the next quarter, defined by just one field goal, a five-foot runner by Raider high-scorer Marissa Burger (10 points) and the beginning of Wolcott high-scorer Adrianna Ferucci’s steady march to the foul line for all 12 of her team-high points with just four misses.

By halftime, the Eagles trailed just 20-19.

Torrington found itself for 11 third-quarter points, but Eagle Alison LeClerc scored five of her nine points for the night and Wolcott went to the line for five more free-throw points, tying the score 31-31.

A 3-pointer by Burger, a sophomore, was Torrington’s only real bright spot in the final quarter as Wolcott’s Ferucci closed out her night 4 for 4 at the line.

“We’re playing freshmen. You have to accept what they do,” said Wolcott coach Marty Dituccio. “(Torrington’s) going to be really good in the next couple of years. They have good ball handlers and great shooters.”

“We’re tired and young,” said Torrington coach Mike Fritch.

Both teams make it to the Class MM state tournament with this year’s CIAC system of filling each of the five divisions with the best 32 teams with no winning percentage requirement.

Wolcott, now 9-10 overall and 8-9 in the NVL, came in ranked 21st in Class MM and will likely be among the top eight NVL teams filling out the league tournament.

Torrington, 7-12; 6-11 NVL came in ranked 27th in Class MM but won’t make the NVL tournament.

WOLCOTT 42, TORRINGTON 37

At Torrington High School

WOLCOTT 8 11 12 11 — 42

TORRINGTON 18 2 11 6 — 37

Wolcott (42): Emiah Soto 4-0-9; Alison LeClerc 4-0-9; Adriana Ferucci 0-12-12; Mayci Abou Arrage 2-4-8; Amanda Sullivan 2-0-4; Totals: 11-16-42.

Torrington (37): Marissa Burger 3-3-10; Julianna Latina 4-0-8; Kadte Mooney3-2-8; Ashley Davis 1-0-3; Leah Pergola 2-2-8; Totals: 13-7-37.

3-point goals: W — Soto; LeClerc. T — Davis; Pergola 2..

Records: Wolcott 9-10; 8-9 NVL. Torrington 7-12; 6-11 NVL.