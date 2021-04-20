Wolcott scores early and often to shut out Torrington softball

5 1 of 5 Peter Wallace / For Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 2 of 5 Peter Wallace / For Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of 5 4 of 5 Peter Wallace / For Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 5 of 5









TORRINGTON — Thanks to a year off for COVID-19, the early high school spring season is a time of discovery for most teams and individuals in Connecticut, young either in years or experience.

The Wolcott and Torrington softball teams, both 3-1, proved the point Monday afternoon at Torrington High School in a 10-0 Wolcott drubbing over the Raiders with all 10 runs coming in the first four innings.

Torrington had its way with its first three opponents, all from the lower end of the NVL spectrum, behind two good Raider pitchers, sophomore Amelia Boulli and freshman Aubrie Jones.

“This was the first real test of our defense,” said Coach Sarah Arburr. “And give Wolcott credit, they found the gaps and the holes.”

The Eagles, behind a sophomore pitcher of their own, Sofia Gugliotti, already had a taste of the league’s upper echelon in an 8-5 loss to Woodland in their second game of the season.

So, despite easily dispatching two lower-end teams, Coach Gabby Gallucci had her first real satisfaction Monday.

“This is the first time we’ve played as a whole team, with our pitching, hitting and defense all coming together,” she said.

The elements came together in the first inning and stayed put for the next three.

Torrington starter Boulli made quick work of the first two Wolcott batters with a grounder to second and a strikeout. Then senior Katie Cosmos (2-for-3, walk, 3 runs scored, RBI) and sophomore Abby Wrin (2-for-3, walk, 2 runs scored, 2 RBI) put the Eagles on the board with a double and a triple.

Next inning, Kennedy White (RBI) and Mayci Abou Arrage (2-for-3) mde the lead 2-0 with a leadoff walk, steal and an RBI single.

The third and fourth innings put it away in four runs apiece. Hits by Wrinn, Jordan Chamberlain (2-for-3, walk, run scored, 3 RBI) and Jenn Antonowitz (2 RBI) combined with three walks for the third-inning quartet.

Kayla Nuehlan, Cosmos and Chamberlain did the damage in the fourth, combined with a walk and a Torrington error.

Meanwhile, Wolcott’s Gugliotti (7 innings, 13 strikeouts, 1 walk, 4 hits) and her defense made life miserable for Torrington’s bats.

Gugliotti no-hit the Raiders for the first three innings, then meted out one hit apiece in each of the next four.

“They started to catch up to me,” smiled Gugliotti, who struck out seven Raiders in a row from the first inning through the third.

Jones (4 innings, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk, 2 hits), taking the mound with no outs in the fourth inning, shut down the Eagles for the rest of the game as a bright spot for the Raiders.

“I know what I can do,” said Jones.

Then again, in this period of discovery, Jones had the benefit of seeing what Eagle bats can do before she emerged.

Wolcott 10, Torrington 0

At Torrington

Wolcott 114 400 0 — 10 10 0

Torrington 000 000 0 — 0 4 2

WP: Sofia Gugliotti. LP: Amelia Boulli. 3B: W — Abby Wrinn. 2B: W — Katie Cosmos.

Records: Wolcott 3-1; Torrington 3-1.