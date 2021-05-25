With four champions, Weston wins fifth straight SWC championship

REDDING — Some traditions have carried on through these crazy past 15 months, like high school athletes egging on their teammates during press interviews.

So, too, has Weston’s hold on the SWC girls tennis championship carried on. The Trojans edged host Barlow on Monday to take their fifth consecutive conference championship.

“Everyone has such a unique energy and charisma,” said Weston’s Jordan Conlon, one of only four seniors, as her teammates looked on. “And we all work together so well. Everyone’s positive, and everyone is able to behave the same when they win or lose, which is a very special quality.”

Her doubles partner and fellow senior Natalie Haythorn nodded. “Everyone’s a team player and supports each other, which is really nice.”

Weston had an entry in every final except first singles, where Barlow’s Anya Kunar defeated Notre Dame-Fairfield’s Mathilde Gilles 6-3, 6-4 in a match of players who’d been unbeaten.

The Trojans swept doubles: Conlon and Haythorn, Bella D’Aquino and Rayna Smith (in the only three-set final), and Sammie Lowe and Anna Minkov. Caleigh Foster was the champion at fourth singles.

“They’re young. That’s what’s special about the group.” Weston coach Dana Parsons said. “They’re coming from all different levels of experience, and trying to put it all together has been really fun for me. For me, that’s been the best part of this group.”

The 2020 tournament, like the rest of the 2020 spring season, wasn’t contested because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We didn’t know if we were going to have a season this year,” Conlon said, “so to be able to come here, and do this with Natalie — especially, that match was so hard.”

Most quarterfinal and semifinal matches happened last week, but first doubles still needed to play both semifinals on Monday, which meant that final was the last match going on. Conlon and Haythorn gutted out the second set for a 6-3, 7-5 win over Brookfield’s Isha Sakamuri and Kate Yurcisin.

Weston and Barlow have both won 10 SWC titles apiece since the conference began in 1995-96. This is the second time the Trojans have won five in a row (2007-11).

Foster, a sophomore, was the only non-freshman to win a singles title. Pomperaug’s Milana Montini took second singles, and Barlow’s Gabi Krzewicki won third singles.

Kunar, another freshman, sat out the Falcons’ early-regular-season meeting with Notre Dame-Fairfield, so this was the first time she and Lancers sophomore Gilles met in a high school match. They’re plenty familiar with each other, though, training together.

It was 2-2 in the first set and Kunar was in danger of giving up a break. She came back to hold serve, then got her break to go up 5-3.

“I just started to play more aggressively,” Kunar said. “I wasn’t trusting my forehand at the beginning, so I was hitting a little softer. As I channeled my game, it started to click.”

Gilles said she thought Kunar started to take advantage of some of Gilles’ weaknesses.

“It’s a good strategy. In the second set, I started to do the same as well, and we just had some really good rallies,” Gilles said.

Gilles ran Kunar around the court pretty well in the second set, but Kunar had an answer most of the time, or at least enough of the time.

“I think I’m a pretty fast person,” Kunar said, the smile coming through the mask. “I had to do my best to get to every ball.”

Gilles said she’s excited to move on to the state tournament, which begins this weekend, and Kunar said she has enjoyed stepping into high school competition.

“It’s been very fun, especially having people cheering me on,” Kunar said, and there was a nice crowd most of the afternoon on the hill overlooking the courts. “It hypes me up a lot.”

SWC GIRLS TENNIS CHAMPIONSHIP

Team scores: Weston 16, Barlow 13, Newtown 6, Pomperaug 5, Brookfield 4, Bethel 2, Notre Dame-Fairfield 2, Masuk 1

Individual championships: First singles: Anya Kunar (Bar) def. Mathilde Gilles (NDF) 6-3, 6-4. Second singles: Milana Montini (P) def. Cate Godwin (Wes) 6-3, 6-2. Third singles: Gabi Krzewicki (Bar) def. Megan Shanahan (Wes) 6-0, 6-0. Fourth singles: Caleigh Foster (Wes) def. Molly Fern (Beth) 6-0, 6-2. First doubles: Jordan Conlon/Natalie Haythorn (Wes) def. Isha Sakamuri/Kate Yurcisin (Brk) 6-3, 7-5. Second doubles: Bella D’Aquino/Rayna Smith (Wes) def. Ruby Efinger/Katharine Rook (Bar) 6-2, 5-7, 6-2. Third doubles: Sammie Lowe/Anna Minkov (Wes) def. Margot Pitchenik/Claire Bernard (Bar) 6-1, 6-0.