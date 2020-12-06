Wiser, Nutmeg All-Stars win East Coast Cross Country titles; Bendtsen edges Sherry at finish line

Many of Connecticut’s top runners closed out their season Saturday as 2020 East Coast Cross Country champions.

Kate Wiser (Pomperaug) continued her year long winning streak while Nicholas Bendtsen edged the GameTimeCT Boys Runner of the Year, Gavin Sherry, by half a second to take the boys title.

Along with the two individual titles, the Nutmeg All-Stars team made up of five first team All-State selections took the girls team title.

Chloe Scrimgeour (Conard), Mari Noble (Greenwich), Katherine Sanderson (Hall), Nora Holmes (Hall), and Grace Michaud (Southington) teamed up to edged the hosting Garden State Track Club by three points.

The event was not affiliated with the NFHS or CIAC. Runners ran independent of their high schools.

NOTABLE BOYS FINISHERS

1st: Nicholas Bendtsen, Sr. (Wolcott) 15:40.0

2nd: Gavin Sherry, Jr. (Conard) 15:40.5

3rd: Callum Sherry, Jr. (Conard) 16:00.3

7th: Aidan Puffer, Jr. (Manchester) 16:11.7

11th: Charles Namiot, Sr. (Ridgefield) 16:23.6

27th: Eamon Burke, Jr. (Xavier) 16:50.5

34th: Justin Cascio, Jr. (Lewis Mills) 17:00.5

NOTABLE GIRLS FINISHERS

1st: Kate Wiser, Sr. (Pomperaug) 17:25.9

7th: Chloe Scrimgeour, Sr. (Conard) 18:48.1

9th: Mari Noble, Sr. (Greenwich) 18:51.7

20th: Anna Steffen, Sr. (Hand) 19:19.2

21st: Katherine Sanderson, Jr. (Hall) 19:19.9

25th: Nora Holmes, Jr. (Hall) 19:25.1

28th: Ava Graham, Jr. (Bethel) 19:33.4

33rd: Grace Michaud, Sr. (Southington) 19:41.9