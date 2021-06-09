Winn tosses gem, Mozzicato closes it out as East Catholic tops Waterford, reaches first final since 2011













































































BRISTOL — Many around the state were speculating who was going to start for East Catholic in the Class M semifinals after the game was rained out on Tuesday.

Would it be future MLB draft pick Frank Mozzicato, who only threw 74 pitches on Saturday? Or would it be the sophomore, TJ Winn who has been a great second starter for the Eagles this season?

East Catholic coach Martin Fiori said the postponement didn’t alter his thinking. He was going with Winn.

The sophomore backed up his coach’s confidence and threw five stellar innings in East Catholic’s 8-2 win over Waterford in the Class M semifinals on Wednesday afternoon at Muzzy Field in Bristol.

“It’s a huge confident boost, he believed in me to throw in this game,” Winn said. “I’m just going to do my best whenever called on and that was today.”

Winn allowed just four hits and at one point retired 10 straight batters.

“He took charge from the jump, the slider was awesome,” East Catholic catcher Hank Penders said. “He’s been awesome all year.”

“… I’m just going to be my best whenever called on and that was today.” — East Catholic pitcher TJ Winn on getting the ball today #ctbase pic.twitter.com/rxO52j6qFw — Pete Paguaga (@PetePaguaga) June 9, 2021

It’s the first state championship appearance for East Catholic since 2011, Jim Penders Sr. final season as coach.

“It’s cliché to say, but just because you don’t win a state title it doesn’t mean you didn’t have a successful season,” said East Catholic coach Martin Fiori, who took over the program in 2012. “But yeah, that’s been a monkey that has been on my back as far as getting that. It’s certainly not because of the players we’ve had, but you have to have some luck in this game.”

With a six-run lead in the sixth inning, Fiori went to Mozzicato to close out the game. Mozzicato struck out five of the six outs he recorded.

“We know it’s not over until it’s over,” Penders said. “But it’s pretty damn close when he’s out there.”

It was the second time this state tournament to feature Mozzicato out of the bullpen. He did it in the second round in a 5-0 win over Morgan on June 2.

“He shoved it. He shoved it…” — East Catholic’s Frank Mozzicato on TJ Winn’s performance in the Class M semifinals #ctbase pic.twitter.com/n8UhbFq7Yy — Pete Paguaga (@PetePaguaga) June 9, 2021

“I keep the same mindset,” Mozzicato said. “I go in there and throw strikes and get outs and give my team the best chance to win.”

Waterford scored first on an RBI single by Evan McCue in the second inning. That was the only time the Lancers led all afternoon. East Catholic scored twice in the third to retake the lead for good.

“It’s baseball. Swing the bat and compete and that’s what they did today,” Waterford coach Art Peluso said of his team. “They didn’t have enough today.”

East Catholic broke the game open with two runs in the fourth and four in the fifth.

“We knew we would come out hitting eventually,” said Penders, who went 3-for-3 with two RBIs. “We had guys on, and we couldn’t get them in. But we kept looking at the hits column and we saw we had more of them. And the way baseball goes, usually you get more hits you will be all right.”

PLAYER OF THE HAME

TJ Winn: The sophomore threw five innings, allowed four hits and two runs to lead East Catholic to its first championship game appearance since 2011.

QUOTABLE

“He shoved it. He shoved it. Nothing out of the ordinary. He does what he does. I am not surprised by it at all. He puts in the work, does all the right things. All of his hard work is paying off and he really deserved it.” — East Catholic’s Frank Mozzicato on TJ Winn.

East Catholic 8, Waterford 2

East Catholic 002240X — 8 11 0

Waterford 0100100 — 2 4 2

Batteries: EC — TJ Winn, Frank Mozzicato (6) and Hank Penders. W — Dan Driscoll, Logan Avin (5) and Jackson Long. 3B: EC — Trevor Juan

Records: East Catholic 21-0, Waterford 15-2