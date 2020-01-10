Windsor’s Spears continues to get interest to play basketball, football in college

NEW HAVEN – Amir Spears was not playing like Amir Spears for most of Wednesday night. Wondsor’s senior guard had scored just 12 points through three quarters, struggling against Hillhouse’s quick defense.

But just when it looked like second-ranked Windsor was about to go down, Spears put the Warriors on his back. He scored 18 of the team’s 22 points in the fourth quarter, including a 25-foot 3-pointer with 10 seconds left that sent the game into overtime.

“Being down 8 with 2 minutes left, I knew I had to go into kill mode,” Spears said after the game. “I feel like no one can stay in front of me. … I definitely had a mindset we were about to lose this game.”

The player they call “Primo” added six more points in the extra session, finished with a game-high 36 and Windsor escaped 83-74. The Warriors are 4-3, all three losses coming at the Battle of the Villages Tournament in Florida last month.

Spears said he has a handful of Division I offers, including Fairfield, Buffalo, NJIT and “a lot of mid-majors.” But he has an interesting scenario: Spears is also getting recruited for football.

Playing both wide receiver and defensive back for the Warriors, Spears was a second team New Haven Register all-state selection.

“I’m not sure what (sport) I will play. It’s definitely in the conversation (to play both),” Spears said. “I don’t really know right now. It’s a big decision to make because I love both sports and I feel like I’m the best in the state at both sports, so it will definitely be hard.”

Yes, Primo did hint at playing both sports in college. He admits the decision is weighing on him. He said prep school is an option for either, or both, sports to maximize his recruitment if need be.

“I will definitely make my decision right after the CCC (tournament),” Spears said.