Windsor wins 2021 Grip it and Rip it

After 24 hours of games with 30 teams competing on two fields, Windsor emerged from the fray on Saturday as the 2021 Grip it and Rip it 7-on-7 champions.

Windsor knocked off Rye, N.Y. in the championship game 28-13 on Dunning Field, scoring a touchdown in the final 30 seconds to seal the win.

Windsor QB Elijah Cromartie on the team’s win at Grip it and Rip it #cthsfb pic.twitter.com/2nxGa0F9bj — Scott Ericson (@EricsonSports) July 10, 2021

“We stuck together as a family,” Windsor senior quarterback Elijah Cromartie said. “Every time I did something wrong the offense told me to pick it up and we just balled out the whole tournament this weekend. We are champs.”

The last time Windsor played in 2019, it finished 7-3 and just out of the CIAC Class L playoffs.

They are hoping a good showing at Grip it and Rip it can translate into success when the real season begins in September.

“We are just going to build off of this momentum and keep riding it,” Cromartie said. “We are going to keep working. This is senior season and it’s a real season.”