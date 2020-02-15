New Haven, Connecticut - February 15, 2020: Chelsi Chevannes of Darien H.S. flies during a long jump winning that event at the Class L State Indoor Girls Track Championships Saturday at the Floyd Little Athletic Field House in New Haven. less New Haven, Connecticut - February 15, 2020: Chelsi Chevannes of Darien H.S. flies during a long jump winning that event at the Class L State Indoor Girls Track Championships Saturday at the Floyd Little ... more Photo: Peter Hvizdak / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Peter Hvizdak / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 6 Caption Close Windsor girls run away with Class L indoor track title 1 / 6 Back to Gallery

NEW HAVEN — On Saturday, Shelby Dejana of Wilton showcased her stamina at the CIAC Class L girls track and field championships at the Floyd Little Athletic Center and earned two wins as a result.

Dejana advanced to the finals of both the 55 hurdles and 55 dash and the finals happened to be held back-to-back. She won the 55 hurdles in 8.61 seconds. The boys ran their 55 hurdles final and then the girls 55 dash followed. Dejana went on to win the 55 in 7.38.

“It was a little stressful to do both events back-to-back, but I was focused,” Dejana said. “After the hurdles, I just gave it everything I have in the 55. There wasn’t really any game plan, juts focus on speed, speed, speed. My starts weren’t great. But when I run those events the middle part of the race is usually where I am strong and then I use a strong kic at the end.

“It feels great to get both wins. It does give you confidence going into the State Open (Saturday, noon, Floyd Little Athletic Center).”

Windsor wins again

Depth, along with wins by Jalah Cooper in the 300 (42.16) and relay wins in the 4×200 (1:47.14) and 4×400 (4:09.76), led Windsor to its fifth straight team title with 66 points. Simsbury was second with 56 points, East Lyme third with 46.75 and Wilton was fourth with 36.75.

“This was not easy today with so many good teams here, especially Simsbury who was very impressive,” Windsor girls coach Kelvan Kearse said. “This is a testimony to the toughness of these ladies. We are not deep this year and have only 18 girls on the team. We needed points and collectively they all came together today.

“Another factor was our girls were focused. They came in believing they will be champions. This is a good stepping stone to the State Open next week.”

Chevannes cruises

Chelsi Chevannes of Darien has used a strong work ethic to develop and improve her performance in the long jump. Coupled with a new-found confidence, she went to win the long jump in 16-11. Madison Righi of Wethersfield was second with 16-0.5.

“I’ve been lacking some confidence, but I talked with my coach about it and the talk helped a lot,” Chevannes said. “I felt strong going into the long jump. My run-up is my strength and it helped me today. It’s a great feeling to come away with a win in a state meet. I’m looking forward to the State Open.”

Chevannes was also third in the high jump with a height of 5-0.

Martin happy

After crossing the finish line in the 600, Elsa Martin of Simsbury looked up at the scoreboard and was filled with emotion and happiness. She won the 600 in a meet and school record 1:36.64.

“I’m so happy, I’m so happy, I’m so happy,” Martin repeated over and over. “This is so awesome. I am so happy to end the season like this as a senior.”

Martin took lead right at the start and entering the last lap started pulling away.

“I knew I could win this race so I just went out front and went for it,” Martin said. “My coach (Lorenzo Milledge) talked to me and helped me become more aggressive.”

Notable finishes

Mairead Clas of Darien was second in the 1600 in 5:12.44 and Anna Steffen of Hand was second in the 3200 in 11:22.94.