Wilton withdraws from FCIAC Division II/III hockey semis; Westhill/Stamford advances to final

The the FCIAC Division II/III boys hockey tournament was set to begin with semifinals, Wilton announced it had withdrawn due to COVID protocols.

Westhill/Stamford advances to the final on Saturday and will host the winner of the semifinal game between Norwalk/McMahon and Staples.

Wilton is the second team to withdraw from the Division II/III tournament. Trumbull, which had been in line for the No. 1 seed in the tournament, withdrew from the tournament due to COVID protocols earlier this week.