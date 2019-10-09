Wilton to host High School Basketball Showcase this weekend

The High School Basketball Showcase will be held at Wilton High School on Saturday, Oct. 12 (noon-4 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 13 (10 a.m.- 2 p.m.)

Games will be 16 minutes of running clock except for the last 2 minutes. Single-elimination playoff games will be held on Sunday.

Teams scheduled to be participating are as follows: Greenwich, Westhill, Stamford, Trinity Catholic, Darien, New Canaan, Ridgefield, Danbury, Norwalk, McMahon, Fairfield Warde, Fairfield Ludlowe, Trumbull, Wilton, Masuk, Stratford, Bethel, Notre Dame-Fairfield, Pomperaug, Immaculate, Weston, Amistad and Notre Dame of West Haven.

There is no admission either day. There will be a concession stand for refreshments.