Wilton teams cleared to practice

Wilton’s sports pause is over: Teams are clear to return to practice as soon as Friday, town superintendent of schools Kevin Smith told the Board of Education on Thursday night.

Smith said that Wilton director of health Barrington Bogle approved the school’s plan to rejoin the first phase of the CIAC’s fall-sports plan, which includes distanced conditioning and non-contact skill development.

“Just in terms of getting our athletes back into the conditioning activities again, that’s really, really good news for us,” Smith said.

Smith said some teams will return Friday. The rest will be back on the field by Tuesday after the Labor Day holiday.

Athletic director Chris McDougal told the board that some teams had planned to start on Tuesday anyway, and coaches or players may have had weekend plans.

“Others are raring and ready to go,” McDougal said.

The future of football and girls volleyball remain the stickiest for all schools, with the state Department of Public Health recommending that they not be played as usual. McDougal said the volleyball team may use an outdoor court for practice.