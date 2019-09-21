Wooder Thoby intercepted two passes and caught a long touchdown pass in Wilton's 37-0 win over McMahon. Wooder Thoby intercepted two passes and caught a long touchdown pass in Wilton's 37-0 win over McMahon. Photo: Tim Murphy / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Tim Murphy / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton cruises to win over visiting Brien McMahon 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WILTON — Capitalize on mistakes, make big plays.

Do those two things and chances are you’ll win most football games.

Just like Wilton did Friday night.

The Warriors cashed in on their opportunities and struck for three long touchdowns in a 37-0 throttling of Brien McMahon at Fujitani Field.

“Some games you put things together and it works,” said Wilton head coach EJ DiNunzio, whose team improved to 2-0. “I thought we had a really good week of practice and it showed.”

“You can’t turn the ball over four times and give them the ball inside the 20 three times and then, when you do win the field-position game, you can’t give up 80-yard touchdowns,” said McMahon coach Jeff Queiroga after the Senators fell to 0-2.

“All we can do is evaluate what’s going on. Clearly I have to do a better job coaching the kids … it’s a young group, so maybe we just have to reconfigure some things.”

Wilton made McMahon pay for its first mistake. After forcing a Wilton punt on the game’s opening possession, the Senators took over at their own 4-yard line. But a bungled snap on first down led to a fumble that the Warriors recovered. Three plays later, Jake Sommer ran for a 4-yard touchdown and Parker Woodring converted the extra point to give Wilton a quick 7-0 lead.

That score remained until the first of the Warriors’ three long touchdown plays. On a first down at the Wilton 22, Jimmy O’Brien hit Dom Polito with a short swing pass, and Polito broke a tackle and rumbled 78 yards down the right sideline and into the Senators’ end zone. Woodring’s extra point put the Warriors ahead 14-0 with 7:15 left in the second quarter.

Following another McMahon fumble deep in its own end, O’Brien lofted a 3-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Hyzy. A missed extra point left the Warriors in front 20-0.

The Senators had their best scoring opportunity late in the half. A facemask penalty helped McMahon move down to the Warriors’ 13-yard line, and after two runs the Senators had a third-and-5 from the Wilton nine.

But Wooder Thoby diagnosed the play and intercepted Patrick Coulter’s pass in the end zone.

“I saw the quarterback’s body shift so I kind of knew he was going to throw it somewehere near me,” Thoby said. “So I just ran to my left and read the pass and got the interception.”

It was Thoby’s second pick of the game, and he wasn’t done inflicting pain on the Senators.

On a second and one from the Wilton 29, Thoby got behind the McMahon defense and caught O’Brien’s pass for a 71-yard touchdown and a 27-0 lead at halftime.

“That one I was really shocked,” Thoby said. “It was really nice seeing all the Wilton youth football kids there (behind the end zone) as I was running it in.”

McMahon received the second-half kickoff and got a 26-yard rumble by fullback Jermayne Daniel to start a drive that reached the Wilton 20. But a false-start penalty, an incomplete pass, and a nice tackle by Jack DiRocco left the Senators facing a fourth and 14. Under pressure, Coulter kept the ball but was stopped well short of the first down by defensive end Brian Cipri.

One play later and Wilton’s lead grew. O’Brien swung a pass to Tucker Walden, who spun away from a tackle and sprinted 76 yards for a touchdown. Woodring’s PAT made it 34-0 midway through the third period.

Another McMahon miscue — an errant snap on a punt — gave Wilton the ball at the Senators’ 16-yard line, and Woodring ended the scoring with a 31-yard field goal.

timothy.murphy@hearstmediact.com