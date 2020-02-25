Wilton boys basketball nips Stamford

STAMFORD — It was a game that created more questions than answers.

What was crystal clear Monday night was the Wilton boys basketball team rallied to edge Stamford, 58-56 on the road at Paul Kuczo Memorial gym.

The triumph means Wilton (11-8 overall, 10-5 FCIAC) has secured one of the eight spots for the FCIACquarterfinals set for Saturday.

Exactly what seed will the Warriors will be can’t be determined until after their FCIAC regular-season closing clash at Staples (9-6 FCIAC) on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

What the Wilton starting lineup will be on Wednesday is also in flux.

The Warriors’ leading scorer, senior Kyle Hyzy, while killing off the final two seconds against Stamford dribbling along the baseline, was tossed to the floor and injured his right knee.

The availability of Hyzy, who finished Monday with a team-high 23 points, for Wednesday and Saturday and beyond is up in the air. Hyzy, one of just four seniors on the Wilton roster, received stabilizing treatment from before leaving the gym on crutches to go to the hospital for further tests.

“Kyle (Hyzy) was the X-Factor for us in tonight’s win,” said Wilton coach Joel Geriak. “He scored often in the middle of Stamford’s zone defense. He forced Stamford to change its defense, especially in the second half. He is a leader on our squad and one of the best players in the FCIAC.”

Josh White added 12 points while John Walsh chipped in nine for Wilton, which has won seven of its last eight contests.

Stamford led 14-5 after one period, 28-24 at halftime and 39-38 after three quarters. The Black Knights, who closed out the regular season at 10-10 overall and 7-9 in the FCIAC, gave their four seniors — Jaden Bell, Jalen Lindsey, Justin Lockery and Jason Albert — more minutes than normal in the first half.

One key was Stamford junior point guard Jay Jaudon sitting out the first half and being held scoreless in the second half.

Bell (game-high 26 points) and Lindsey (19 points) closed out their home careers at Stamford with passion and purpose.

Wilton went ahead for good when Hyzy was 3-of-4 at the line (two technicals, two regular free throws) with 3:38 to go for 48-46 Warriors. Hyzy added a bucket at 2:50 for 50-46.

From there, Hyzy and Andrew Smith made six of six free throws for 58-53 with 36 seconds left.

Stamford had a chance to tie or win coming upcourt with eight seconds left. But they tossed a pass out of bounds. Stamford lost for the fifth time in its final six contests.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Wilton’s Kyle Hyzy. The senior drove relentlessly to the basket against Stamford’s zone defense. He scored 23 points including 9 of 13 on free throws.

QUOTABLE

“It was a great effort in spite of not getting any bounces and not overcoming our mistakes,” said Stamford first-year head coach Dan Lauture. “Wilton made shots and made free throws in the second half. We had chances. We couldn’t hold on to the ball. We’ll retool for the state tournament. The kids have dealt with a lot. They’ve given me a memorable first season.”

rdepreta@stamfordadvocate.com

WILTON 58, STAMFORD 56

WILTON 5 19 14 20—58

STAMFORD 14 14 11 17—56

WILTON (11-8, 10-5 FCIAC)

Josh White 4 1-1 12 John McMahon 1 0-0 2 Owen Lillis 1 0-0 3 James McKiernan 0 0-0 0 Parker Woodring 0 2-4 4 Andrew Smith 0 3-6 3 Mike Kepner 0 0-0 0 Kyle Hyzy 7 9-13 23 Matt Murphy 1 0-0 2 Kevin Hyzy 0 0-0 0 John Walsh 4 1-1 9. Totals: 18 16-25 58.

STAMFORD (10-10, 7-9 FCIAC)

Jay Jaudon 0 0-0 0 Danny Simms 2 0-0 4 Jaden Bell 9 4-5 26 Jalen Lindsey 7 3-4 19 Damani Taylor 1 0-0 3 Isaiah Jackson 2 0-0 4 Jose Oliva 0 0-0 0 Jesont Holley-Mewborn 0 0-0 0 Justin Lockery 0 0-0 0 Jason Albert 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 7-9 56.

3-Pointers: W—White 3, Lillis. S—Bell 4, Lindsey 2, Taylor.