Scoring one goal in the opening 10 minutes and two more in the final 10 minutes, the Wilton boys soccer team advanced to the state quarterfinals with a 3-0 second-round victory over Maloney on Wednesday at Kristine Lilly Field.

The 10th-seeded Warriors will be back on their home field tomorrow to play 15th-seed Joel Barlow at 4 p.m. The winner moves on to the semifinals next Monday or Tuesday against either sixth-seed Wethersfield or 14th-seed Bristol Central at a site and time to be determined.

Wilton’s win over 26th-seed Maloney was its second 3-0 triumph in three days following Monday’s triumph by the same score over 23rd-seed Branford in a first-round game.

“At this point we are playing teams outside the conference, so we really don’t have much of a scouting report,” first-year Wilton head coach Edwin Carvajal said. “It comes down to going out there and seeing who the best team is.”

The Warriors took an early 1-0 lead over Maloney on Michael Zizzadoro’s first of two goals. The ball went through the Maloney keeper’s hands and landed for Zizzadoro to place into the net.

Wilton controlled the next 60 minutes but was unable to add to its lead.

“We possessed the ball and took 26 shots, 20 of those on target,” Carvajal said. “I have to give props to the Maloney goalie, who kept them in the game.”

The Warriors finally got an insurance goal when Zizzadoro collected an errant goal kick and converted on a clear path to the Maloney net. Liam McGovern scored the final goal by knocking in a rebound after Owen Steckel’s header was blocked by the keeper.

“It was only 1-0 until the final 10 minutes,” Carvajal said. “The ball just didn’t want to go in for us.”

Wilton’s backline of Zach Abud, Karl Pfeiffer, Damien Schmidt, and Parker Ward played another strong game, minimizing Maloney’s shots on Wilton goalie Jack Lynch.

“Jack didn’t have to touch the ball too much, but when he did it was important,” Carvajal said. “He had two or three big saves that kept Maloney from scoring.”