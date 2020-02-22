Greenwich’s Mari Noble competes in the 3,200-meter run at Saturday’s State Open. Greenwich’s Mari Noble competes in the 3,200-meter run at Saturday’s State Open. Photo: Peter Hvizdak / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Peter Hvizdak / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 7 Caption Close Wilbur Cross’ White sprints way to 300 victory in State Open; Glastonbury takes team crown 1 / 7 Back to Gallery

NEW HAVEN — In a race that saw the lead change four times, the 1000-meter run produced a competitive finish that was exciting for Weston’s Julia Rosenberg and disappointing for Old Saybrook’s Grace Hanratty at the CIAC State Open Girls Track and Field Championships at Floyd Little Athletic Center on Saturday.

On the final lap, Hanratty took the lead and coming down the stretch it looked as if she would hold on for the win with Rosenberg right behind.

But five feet before the finish line, Hanratty tripped, fell to the ground and it allowed Rosenberg to secure the win in 2 minutes, 59.69 seconds. Hanratty, who suffered minor bruises in the fall, quickly picked herself up to finish second in 3:01.94.

“It was an unbelievable race with all the lead changes,” Rosenberg said. “Running the last 50 meters with her (Hanratty) in front of me, I didn’t think I would win. At that point I just wanted to do the best I could at the end. But I stayed as close to her as I could approaching the finish line and when she fell I was able to get by her.”

Hanratty had bruises on her arm and hip, but she said she was fine.

“I’m just disappointed,” Hanratty said. “I just tripped, I don’t know how it happened, I just tripped. My game plan was to control the race with about 300 meters to go, which I did. When I led in the last lap I felt good, I felt strong.

“Something happened five feet from the finish line and I just fell. When you race, sometimes things like that happen and you can’t do anything about it. I have some scrapes but I’m okay.”

Record-setting day for Stapleton

Tess Stapleton of Fairfield Ludlowe, as she always does, came into the State Open focused and determined.

She set a State Open meet record with a win in the 55 hurdles (8.04) and accomplished her goal of getting 19-plus feet in the long jump by winning that event at 19 feet, 6 inches. Chelsea Mitchell of Canton was second with a leap of 19-0.75.

Stapleton said hard work has provided the big payoff for her success.

“I am really happy,” Stapleton said. “I’ve had a win at state meets before, but this is the first time in any state meet that I’ve come away with two wins. It feels pretty good.

“I’m getting ready for the New England meet and I’m looking forward to the National meet too. I’ve been checking the national times in the 55 hurdles to see where I stand and how much more work I need to do. Hard work and training out of state has been a big plus for me.”

Stapleton spends two days a week working out at The Armory in New York or at another facility in New Jersey.

“Those nights when I’m in New York or New Jersey I get home around 9 p.m.,” Stapleton said. “It’s tough because there is always homework that needs to be done. But it is so worth it.”

Solid day for Greenwich

The Greenwich girls started the meet off with an early win, taking the 4×800 relay in 9:28.55.

Zoe Harris took over in the third leg and pulled away for a comfortable lead and Mari Noble dominated the last leg. Immaculate was second in 9:30.59.

“We’re really excited to get this win, we came here to get this win,” Noble said. “Every person contributed.”

Harris said her job was to just run as hard as she could.

“My job was to just go for it and do it, take charge,” Harris said. “It’s a great feeling to get this win.”

Bianca Granitto ran the first leg and Grace Collier ran the second leg to set up the strong finish for Harris and Noble.

Noble was the top seed in the 3200, but placed second.

Chloe Scrimgeour of Conard won in 10:47.72 and Noble was second in 10:57.26.

White wins for Wilbur Cross

Wilbur Cross’ Nyia White was tired during the 300 meters, but she took the lead in the last 50 meters and won in 40.60. Right behind for second was Samantha Forrest of Glastonbury in 40.71 and Michelle Schweitzer of Barlow was third in 40.93.

“I was getting tired during the race, but I was so close I dug deep for a strong late kick,” White said. “I was close to the leaders and knew I had to do something. I used my arms and every ounce of energy I could find to push ahead and win.”

Glastonbury wins team title

The Glastonbury girls won their second CIAC State Open team title with 54 points. Weston was second with 37 and Greenwich and Canton tied for third with 22. The Tomahawks also won a State Open title in 2011.

“You always try to cover all the bases in a meet like this,” Glastonbury coach Brian Collins said. “We’re a well-round team and it was a true team effort start to finish.”

Other top finishes

Weston won the 1600 Sprint Medley Relay in 4:16.89 with Abigail Miles, Ava Zielinski, Nicole Sztachelski and Amelia Rudolph.

Chelsea Mitchell of Canton won the 55 dash in 7.15, Kedarjah Lewis of Haddam-Killingworth was second in 7.31 and transgender athlete Terry Miller of Bloomfield was third in 7.37.