Hillhouse-Wilbur Cross game Monday night postponed

Monday night’s Elm City boys basketball showdown between sixth-ranked Wilbur Cross and Hillhouse at the Floyd Little Athletic Center has been postponed.

“We had a positive (COVID) case in the community and we are quarantining the Hillhouse boys basketball team for 10 days out of an abundance of caution,” New Haven citywide athletic director Erik Patchkofsky said.

The Academics will also have to make up the rest of their games this week against Fairfield Prep and Foran, Patchkofsky said. Hillhouse’s next scheduled game after that is March 3 against Notre Dame-West Haven.

Hand, which lost to Hillhouse 35-34 on Saturday at the athletic center, is rescheduling two of its games for this week, Monday against Hamden and Wednesday against Xavier, “out of an abundance of caution,” according to SCC commissioner Al Carbone.

The Hillhouse-Wilbur Cross girls game Monday at 5:30 p.m. is on as scheduled at the athletic center.