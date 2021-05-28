Widlitz, Guilford turn away Hand for SCC girls’ lacrosse title

WEST HAVEN — Goalie Sydney Widlitz stopped a pair of Hand comebacks with saves and Guilford won a 13-6 decision in the SCC girls’ lacrosse championship game on Thursday.

Named the most valuable player, Widlitz changed the tone of the contest with consecutive saves with 7 minutes remaining to maintain an 11-6 advantage.

“We work together so well together as a defense that in some games we didn’t face that situation,” said Widlitz, who finished with nine stops. “My girls in front of me, Kat Beseggio, Jordan Filley, Ella Clarke and Emma Appleman, are amazing.”

Guilford also won the title in 2019.

“She came up big for us,” Guilford coach Wendy Epke said. “Sydney is a rock. She wants to be there for those situations. I’ve been her coach since she was little, 5th grade I think. She was in goal for us in 2019. She improves by leaps and bounds.”

Hannah Tillier scored two of her four goals in Guilford’s 5-0 run to open the game.

Guilford was efficient. Not only did the top seed do the right things; it did those things when needed.

Hand’s anecdote was to play with a bold spirit in what could only be termed a desperate situation.

The third seed’s Lydia Doraz had a pair of goals. Kacie Wines added a score. It was 7-3 with 2:28 remaining in the first half.

Guilford’s Maddie Epke, who opened the scoring, closed the session with another goal with 29 seconds left.

Guilford took an 8-3 lead into the break.

Hand wasn’t done.

Wines scored to begin the second half. Reilly Dolan was winning draws. Her goal at 20:46 made it 8-5.

A scoring spree followed a Guilford timeout.

Hand’s Maci Pellegrino found the back of the net. Epke got that one back. M.J. Santa Barbara’s goal tilted the score back in Guilford’s favor with another tally. Two minutes had gone off the clock. Guilford led 10-6.

“We showed a lot of maturity,” Guilford coach Wendy Epke said. “There were times early in the season (when challenged) that we rushed. Today we took our time. I’m so proud of that development. This is a dedicated group of girls.”

Hand’s Ashley Wargo stood out in goal.

“Ashley was fantastic, she was resilient,” Hand coach Lindsay Carroll said. “We’re talking 16 saves. They left their heart and soul on the field today.We have developed over the course of the season. We are headed in the right direction.”

Guilford had won the two regular season games with Hand, 20-10, 21-9.

Guilford had beaten fifth seeded Lauralton 16-3 in the semifinals.

Hand had defeated No. 2 seed Cheshire 17-9 in its semi.

Guilford’s only two losses were to out-of-league opponents from the FCIAC: Ludlowe 12-11 and Staples 12-10.

GUILFORD 13, HAND 6

Hand 8 5 – 13

Guilford 3 3 – 6

Hand: Goals: Kacie Wines (2), Reilly Dolan, Lydia Doraz (2), Maci Pellegrino. Saves: Ashley Wargo 16

Guilford: Goals: Hannah Tillier (4), Maddie Epke (4), Taylor Farace (2), M.J. Santa Barbara, Sydney Cunningham, Payton Root. Saves: Sydney Widlitz 9

Records: Hand 7-10. Guilford, 15-2.