Who is the 2019 Thanksgiving Week Football Star?

Newtown's Jared Dunn (33) catches a pass against Masuk on Wednesday in Monroe.

We round up top performers from the week’s football games and this week allow you to vote for the Thanksgiving Week Star below. You can vote for up to five players. Check the box just above the player. Poll closes on Monday at 10 p.m.

Please also consider looking through the gallery above of our favorite photos from this past Thanksgiving week.

THANKSGIVING FINE PERFORMANCES

Branden Acosta, O’Brien Tech: Ran for four touchdowns and 184 yards on 26 carries in a 44-19 win over Platt Tech.

Cole Adami, Pomperaug: Ran for 170 yards and three touchdowns in a 47-33 win over Notre Dame-Fairfield.

A.J. Barber, Greenwich: Seven catches for 127 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-14 win over Staples.

Solomon Barlow, Capital Prep/Achievement First: Threw for five touchdowns in a 50-14 win over Nonnewaug.

Lucas Bartret, Griswold/Wheeler: Extra-point kick turned out to be the difference in a 7-6 win over Plainfield.

Phoenix Billings, Hand: Threw for 178 yards and four touchdowns in a 61-6 win over Guilford.

Aiden Boeshans, Simsbury: Threw for five touchdowns in a 47-10 win over Avon.

Pat Boyle, Newtown: Two fumble recoveries in a 17-2 win over Masuk.

Logan Briggs, Stafford co-op: Caught a touchdown pass and had an interception in a 27-7 win over the Windsor Locks co-op that helped clinch a Class S playoff spot.

Cole Brisson, Cromwell/Portland: Threw for three touchdowns in a 20-14 win over Rocky Hill.

Jack Byrnes, Wolcott: Threw two touchdown passes in a 20-0 win over Holy Cross.

Ryan Carlson, Tolland: Ran for three touchdowns and was part of a fourth, lateraling to Aidan D’Amato, in a 41-7 win over E.O. Smith.

Jake Coleman, Torrington: Ran for 140 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-26 win over Watertown.

Christian Collin, Plainville: Ran for three touchdowns and threw for another in a 27-21 win over Farmington, clinching a Class S playoff spot.

Matt Constantinides, New Fairfield: Quarterback rushed for two touchdowns in a 20-6 win over New Milford that put the Rebels in position to clinch a Class M playoff spot.

Andrew Cote, Norwich Free Academy: Four catches for 73 yards and a touchdown, plus a key blocked punt in a 49-12 win over New London to clinch a Class LL playoff spot.

Najzar Curry, Harding: Threw for two touchdowns and ran for one in a 30-3 win over Central.

Brandon Dodd, Kennedy: Returned a fumble 50 yards for a touchdown in a 28-14 win over Crosby.

Reid Englert, Ridgefield: Three sacks and several other tackles for a loss in a 36-21 win over Danbury that clinched a Class LL playoff spot.

Edward Fernandes, Old Saybrook/Westbrook: Caught a touchdown pass and ran for another in a 35-7 win over Morgan.

Anthony Frasier, ATI: Ran for three touchdowns and returned an interception for another score in a 42-13 win over MCW United.

Terrance Gignac, Bacon Academy: Eight carries for 85 yards and a touchdown in a 32-0 win over RHAM.

Jalen Gopie, Waterbury Career Academy: Ran 19 times for 162 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-14 win over Gilbert/Northwestern.

Shykeem Harmon, Ansonia: Ran 13 times for 203 yards and three first-half touchdowns in a 52-8 win over Naugatuck.

Raekwon James, Wilby: Scored three touchdowns in the Wildcats’ 46-6 win over Sacred Heart/Kaynor Tech.

Andrew Janik, Foran: Was 10-for-19 for 184 yards and two touchdowns, ran for another touchdown, and had a 70-yard punt in a 31-7 win over Law.

Ryan Janz, Fairfield Warde: Five touchdown runs in a 46-20 win over Fairfield Ludlowe.

Di’Angelo Jean-Pierre, Valley Regional/Old Lyme: Caught a touchdown pass and threw one in a 20-2 win over Haddam-Killingworth.

Sean Kelly, Branford: Ran for 116 yards and a touchdown and threw for 118 yards and two scores on just three completions in a 35-7 win over East Haven.

Brycen Kennedy, St. Paul: Ran for a 61-yard touchdown that began a comeback from 13 points down, and threw for the last touchdown in a 37-20 win over Oxford.

Dillon Kohl, Southington: Ran for 141 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries in a 21-20 double-overtime win over Cheshire, clinching the second seed in Class LL.

Hayden Lawrence, Weston: Caught a touchdown pass and recovered a fumble in a 20-9 win over Barlow.

Bernard Lee, Windsor: Ran 29 times for 209 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-21 win over Middletown.

John Long, VGW: Two long runs to set up the third Vinal Tech touchdown, then scored the fourth in a 30-20 win over Wilcox Tech.

Andrew Manesis, Brookfield: Scored the game-winning 40-yard touchdown with 3:11 left in a 35-28 win over Bethel.

Jeremy Mangiameli, Coginchaug co-op: Got the first touch on defense to stop North Branford’s two-point conversion try, preserving a 16-14 win.

Andrew Mansfield, Sheehan: Blocked a punt that was returned for the first score in a 56-0 win over Lyman Hall, helping clinch a Class S playoff spot.

Terrence Mapp, Stamford: Ran for 114 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries, including five rushes for 41 yards and the score on Stamford’s last drive, in a 26-14 win over Westhill.

Felix Martinez, Windham: Two touchdowns and 125 yards on 16 carries in a 24-12 win over Montville.

Sam Menders, Waterford: His second touchdown reception tied the game in overtime, and his extra-point kick gave the Lancers a 35-34 win over East Lyme that clinched the second seed in Class M.

Sean Nelson, Fairfield Prep: Ran for 119 yards and three touchdowns in a 28-0 win over West Haven.

C.J. Newton, Bunnell: Returned a fumble for a touchdown in a 43-0 win over Stratford.

Jon O’Coin, Rockville: Was 10-for-18 for 256 yards and two touchdowns in the air, and he ran for a touchdown in a 40-0 win over Ellington.

Connor Pace, Wethersfield: Caught touchdown passes of 65 and 24 yards in a 35-0 win over Newington that clinched a Class L playoff spot.

Jason Palmieri, Woodland: Scored on a 6-yard touchdown run, had a 65-yard reception and had an interception in a 16-0 win over Seymour that clinched a Class S playoff berth.

Sam Papp, Norwalk: Made key plays on both the offensive and defensive lines in a 32-20 win over McMahon.

Drew Phillips, Wilton: Ran for two touchdowns and returned an interception for a score in a 63-20 win over Trinity Catholic/Wright Tech.

Tyler Pjatak, Shelton: Scored three rushing touchdowns in a 35-0 win at Derby.

Drew Pyne, New Canaan: Threw for a touchdown and ran for another in the first quarter of a 20-0 win over Darien that clinched a home game in the Class L playoffs.

Connor Rich, Northwest Catholic: Ran for 128 yards and two touchdowns and threw for another in a 53-6 win over East Catholic.

Victor Rosa, Bristol Central: Ran 31 times for 171 yards and five touchdowns. The fifth tied the game, and his two-point conversion run beat Bristol Eastern 34-32.

Greg Santora, Fitch: Ran for 88 yards on 21 carries and had a sack in a 21-12 win over Ledyard.

Lee Schiavetti, Quinebaug Valley: Ran 29 times for 191 yards and three touchdowns in a 21-14 win over Thames River, breaking the program single-season rushing record (1,483 yards).

Jaden Shirden, St. Joseph: Ran for three touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass in a 52-7 win over Trumbull, clinching the top seed in Class L.

Anthony Simpson, Bloomfield: Ran for 109 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries, and caught seven passes, including a touchdown catch, in a 40-3 win over Glastonbury.

James Tarver, Maloney: Ran for 287 yards and five touchdowns on 32 carries in a 42-6 win over Platt that clinched the third seed in Class L.

Demelle Turner, Hillhouse: Ran for 149 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries, threw a touchdown pass, ran for a two-point conversion and threw for two more in a 37-0 win over Wilbur Cross.

Jaden Watson, North Haven: Scored three touchdowns and ran for 210 yards on 16 carries in a 49-13 win over Amity.

Darrion Williams, East Hartford: Threw the game-winning touchdown pass and had an interception in a 13-12 win over Manchester.

Jackson Zalinsky, Notre Dame-West Haven: Was 9-for-16 for 142 yards and four touchdowns, and also ran for a touchdown in a 42-7 win over Hamden.

