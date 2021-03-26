White, Donnarummo deliver Hamden past Wilbur Cross to claim third-straight SCC championship

NORTH HAVEN — Diamond White could not have dreamed it up any better.

The guard is the lone senior starting for the Hamden girls basketball team and in the fourth quarter she carried her team to its third-straight SCC tournament championship.

She did so from the free throw line, where she knocked down nine shots in the fourth quarter and 14 of 18 in the game, leading the fourth-seeded Green Dragons to a 55-52 come-from-behind victory over third-seeded Wilbur Cross.

“It’s an amazing feeling. I’m glad we went out with a bang,” White said. “I wanted this so bad. I’m tearing up now, it was so important to me to win with this team. To lead this team of freshmen and sophomores to a championship. My coach doesn’t play about free throws. You got to make those.”

An emotional Diamond White of Hamden who was 14-18 from the line in the SCC championship game

A 3-pointer by Cross guard Madison McAulay a minute into the fourth quarter put the Governors up 42-33, but Hamden wasted no time rallying.

Freshman Gianna Donnarummo hit three 3s, fellow freshman Leah Philpotts scored two layups and in between White calmy stepped to the line and knocked down free throws. Philpotts finished with 13 points.

Hamden tied the game 48-48 with 2:22 to play on a 3 by Donnarummo, then took its first lead of the game with 22.2 seconds remaining.

The game was tied 52-52, but White closed out the game with three more free throws, sealing the win.

In the strangest of seasons because of COVID-19, Hamden made things feel normal by winning the title once again.

“This is surreal. Every day we showed up at practice it was a blessing this year. We took it one day at a time,” Hamden coach Amanda Forcucci said. “This kid (White) has such a great disposition. She’s the comic relief on the team, she’s the heart of our team, she’s our senior leader, she’s everything to our team. I feel so very blessed to have coached her. She put us on her back tonight, of course with the help of Gianna Donnarummo. She got us in the game and Diamond was able to take us home.”

Cross was in foul trouble all night, with two players fouling out but still led by nine after an 11-0 run spanning the third and fourth quarter.

For Cross coach Tyrees Thomas, seeing his seniors go out that close to a title was heartbreaking.

“My seniors left it all out there,” Thomas said. “They’ve been with me for four years and gave me all they had. I love those girls. I have so much running through my mind right now but I don’t know what to say.”

Cross was led by 20 points from sophomore Jaylice Rosario and 15 from senior Kandie Everette.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Diamond White, Hamden. White had 24 points, including two 3s, one of which came on a heave just over half court to end the second quarter. The senior also got knocked around all game as she earned her trips to the free throw line. One hard foul even saw her eye glasses smash on the court and the lenses pop out.

QUOTABLE

“When you look at the start of the game, the butterflies took over and I think our kids played like freshmen and sophomores,” Forcucci said. “As we warmed up and got going, it was OK. If we could make it close and keep chipping away and give ourselves a chance to win, that was our message to the kids.”

HAMDEN 55 WILBUR CROSS 52

HAMDEN 8 14 9 22—55

WILBUR CROSS 14 12 13 15—52

HAMDEN (12-3) Gianna Donnarummo 3 0-1 9; Leah Philpotts 6 0-1 13; Alana Philpotts 2 3-6 7; Thailyn Geter 0 0-0 0; Diamond White 4 14-18 24; Leila Smith 0 0-0 0; Gianna Robert 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 17-26 55

WILBUR CROSS (12-3) April Artis 3 0-4 7; Dejah Middleton 1 1-4 3; Madison McAulay 3 0-0 9; Kandie Everett 6 3-6 15; Jaylice Roasario 7 6-8 20; MyKayla White 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 10-22 51

3-point field goals: H—Donnarummo 3, L.Philpotts, White 2. WC—McAulay 3, Artis

Fouled out: WC—White, Everette