Which team has the most state boys soccer championships of the 2000s

In that time, 45 schools have claimed state titles in Classes S, M, L and LL, including years where co-championships were earned.
Five schools, Farmington, East Catholic, Brookfield, Barlow and Avon have won titles in two different classes.
Here is the list of the schools with the most titles since 2000.
- Glastonbury, 7 (LL–2003, 2005, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018)
- Farmington, 6 (LL–2008, 2010, 2016; L–2003, 2012, 2013)
- Somers, 6 (S–2004, 2008, 2010, 2013, 2014, 2015)
- Suffield, 4 (M–2006, 2011, 2012, 2013)
- Wethersfield, 4 (L–2000, 2002, 2004, 2008)
- Avon, 3 (L– 2014, 2015; M–2000)
- Brookfield, 3 (L–2007, 2009; M–2016)
- Hand, 3 (L–2016, 2017, 2018)
- New Canaan, 3 (L–2005, 2006, 2010)
- Granby Memorial, 3 (S– 2000, 2001, 2005)
- Naugatuck, 2 (LL– 2001, 2002)
- Ridgefield, 2 (LL– 2007, 2013)
- Simsbury, 2 (LL– 2003, 2006)
- Barlow, 2 (L– 2007, M–2001)
- North Branford, 2 (M–2003, 2004)
- East Catholic, 2 (M–2005; S–2006)
- Ellington, 2 (M–2006, 2014)
- Tolland, 2 (M–2009, 2015)
- Cromwell, 2 (S–2009, 2013)
- Staples, 1 (LL–2009)
- Pomperaug, 1 (LL–2011)
- Norwalk, 1 (LL–2012)
- Newtown, 1 (LL–2004)
- Guilford, 1 (LL–2000)
- Ledyard, 1 (L–2001)
- East Lyme, 1 (L–2002)
- Bunnell, 1 (L–2011)
- Branford, 1 (L–2014)
- Nonnewaug, 1 (M–2002)
- Weston, 1 (M–2005)
- Bethel, 1 (M–2010)
- Montville, 1 (M–2010)
- Lewis Mills, 1 (M–2017)
- Plainville, 1 (M–2018)
- Wheeler, 1 (S– 2000)
- Northwest Catholic, 1 (S–2002)
- Lyman Memorial, 1 (S–2002)
- Canton, 1 (S–2003)
- Kolbe Cathedral, 1 (S–2007)
- Old Lyme, 1 (S–2008)
- Bloomfield, 1 (S–2012)
- East Hampton, 1 (S–2014)
- Coventry, 1 (S–2016)
- Morgan, 1 (S–2017)
- Old Saybrook, 1 (S–2018)