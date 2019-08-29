Which team has the most state boys soccer championships of the 2000s





































This November, the CIAC will crown champions in boys soccer for the 20th time this century.

In that time, 45 schools have claimed state titles in Classes S, M, L and LL, including years where co-championships were earned.

Five schools, Farmington, East Catholic, Brookfield, Barlow and Avon have won titles in two different classes.

Here is the list of the schools with the most titles since 2000.