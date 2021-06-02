What you need to know about a wild Tuesday that kicked off the baseball state tournaments

Tuesday marked the first state tournament games held in Connecticut since December of 2019 and it was a wild welcome back on the baseball fields across the state.

You get a 20 spot and you get a 20 spot

Fives teams — Hale Ray 27-0, Rocky Hill 26-1, East Catholic 23-1, Suffield 23-2, Bethel 22-2 — scored more than 20 runs with a sixth, North Haven scoring 19.

Historical first round exits

The 24th seed @NHSBearsBSBL get a no-hitter from senior @alistairmo to knock of perennial power Amity in the opening round of the #ctbase playoffs! @WTNH pic.twitter.com/vL2eqAc9bd — John Pierson (@JPPierson) June 2, 2021

No. 9 Amity was unable to advance from the Class LL first round for the first time since 2002. The Spartans were no-hit by Norwalk’s Alistair Morin, losing 4-0.

No. 22 St. Joseph lost in the Class M first round to No. 11 Bacon Academy 8-1. It is the first loss in the first round for the Cadets since 2007.

Gone are the last champs

Staples, St. Joseph and Coventry — three of the four state champions from the 2019 season lost in the first round. Waterford won its first game.

A new face atop Class LL

Amity, No. 8 Staples and No. 29 Cheshire were all eliminated on day one. The three schools combined to win the last seven Class LL titles, meaning the top class will have a champion outside of those three for the first time since Shelton won in 2012.

Walkin’ off

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fairfield Prep Baseball (@ffldprepbaseball)

Tim Pearson came through with the game-winning hit in the bottom of the seventh inning to cap off the Fairfield Prep comeback 2-1 win over Fairfield Ludlowe.

Extra action in Class M

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tolland Eagles Baseball (@tollandhs_baseball)

The first state tournament game of the day between NVL rivals, Watertown and Wolcott went eight innings.

Tino Tanganelli hit a 3-run home run in the top of the eighth for Watertown in the 7-4 win.

Wolcott had the game-winning run on third base in the bottom of the seventh.

Tolland outlasted KIllingly, 8-6 in 12 innings in the Class M first round.

Tolland scored four times in the top of the seventh to tie Killingly and then added two more in the top of the 12th inning for the lead.

20 vs. 20

Anthony Steele’s 3 run HR Blast to right to put @sheltongaelsAD up by 4 in the 7th vs Xavier today – Round 2 of class LL is Wed vs F Warde for the Gaels #ctbase pic.twitter.com/T9CwYOi6M6 — Scott Gura (@scottgura6) June 2, 2021

Three second round games will feature teams seeded in the 20s:

Class LL No. 25 New Canaan at No. 24 Norwalk

Class M No. 28 Tolland at No. 21 Sheehan

Class S No. 29 Litchfield at No. 20 North Branford

Additional teams seeded in the 20s still remaining in:

Class LL: No. 20 Newtown (play No. 4 Greenwich); No. 21 Shelton (play No. 5 Fairfield Warde)

Class L: No. 20 Wilton (play No. 4 Woodstock Academy); No. 22 Lyman Hall (play No. 6 Fitch); No. 23 Barlow (play No. 7 Windsor); No. 25 Notre Dame-West Haven (play No. 9 Bethel)

Class M: No. 20 Rocky Hill (play No. 4 Waterford)

Class S: No. 23 Northwest Catholic (play No. 7 Canton); No. 24 Shepaug (play No. 8 Cromwell); No. 28 Immaculate (play No. 12 Thomaston)