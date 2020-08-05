What we know about fall sports conferences in Connecticut

*All conference proposals need to be approved by the CIAC

Platt Tech and Whitney Tech to play in SCC

Platt Tech and Whitney Tech will play an SCC schedule for fall sports, according to sources.

Wright Tech to be absorbed into FCIAC for the fall season

Wright Tech, the technical high school out of Stamford, will compete in the FCIAC West Division in all Fall sports but football.

“In accordance with the CIAC re-alignment and regionalization, Wright Tech will be absorbed in the FCIAC and will play games in the “West” division,” Wright Tech athletic director Robert Kucharski said.

Trumbull, Danbury, Greenwich, Staples, Norwalk, McMahon, Stamford and Westhill all play in the FCIAC West Division.