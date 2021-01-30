What we know about conference schedules and divisions in Connecticut winter sports

Basketball

The Southern Connecticut Conference is split into two East and two West Divisions for both boys and girls basketball. There are five teams apiece. Teams will play nine games in division and three in the opposite division.

Each team will play its rival or a team close geographically. A few of those on both sides includes Hillhouse vs. Wilbur Cross, Shelton vs. Amity and Guilford vs. Hand. Among others include: Fairfield Prep vs. Notre Dame-West Haven, Xavier vs. Hamden and Mercy vs Hamden.

There will be two SCC champions: Division I and Division II. Each division will have 10 teams each with everyone qualifying. Among the teams in Division I boys are: Wilbur Cross, Hillhouse, Notre Dame, Hamden, Fairfield Prep and Xavier.

Among the Division I girls teams are: Hamden, Mercy, Hand, Hillhouse and Wilbur Cross.

This year’s tournaments begin March 17-18. The reigning, two-time defending champions are Wilbur Cross (boys) and Hamden.

The breakdowns for basketball (Division 1 or 2):

SCC Division A West: Amity (1), Fairfield Prep (1)/Lauralton Hall (2), Foran (2), Law (1) and Shelton (1).

SCC Division B West: Career (2), Hillhouse (1), Notre Dame(1)/Sacred Heart Academy (2), West Haven (1B/2G), Wilbur Cross (1).

SCC Division A East: Cheshire (2), Hamden (1), Lyman Hall (2), North Haven (2), Sheehan (2B/1G).

SCC Division B West: Branford (2), East Haven (2B/1G), Guilford (2), Hand (2B/1G), Xavier (1)/Mercy (1).

Each of the 14 teams in the South-West Conference will play 12 conference games during the regular season. The one team each isn’t playing will face that team in a scrimmage on Thursday, Feb. 4.

The league tournaments will begin March 15-16. It will be four rounds, the top two seeds receive byes and one champion. The higher seed hosts throughout, except possibly the final, which could be held at a neutral site.

Kolbe Cathedral (boys) and Notre Dame-Fairfield (girls) are the defending champions. Notre Dame didn’t lose a conference game last season. The Immaculate boys have not lost a regular-season game since 2018. The Mustangs have tough road games against Notre Dame (Feb. 15) and Kolbe Cathedral (March 1).

The Shoreline Conference has 12 teams with everyone playing the 11 league games, then one opponent close by for a second time in a non-counting game. All of those are scheduled for March 18.

The league tournament will begin the following week. Right now, it is just the top eight teams playing for one title, but the league may reconsider to open it up to all teams at some point during the season.

East Hampton, the defending girls tournament champion, will host Morgan in a rematch of last year’s tournament final in the season opener on Feb. 10. Old Lyme, the defending boys champion, hosts Morgan in a rematch of last year’s tournament final on March 1.

The Connecticut Technical Conference returns to action after the teams were dispersed to different conferences in its respective regions in the fall. The CTC has been broken up into four divisions based on regions, which are as follows:

West (Abbott Tech, Platt Tech, O’Brien Tech, Wright Tech and Bullard-Havens)

South (Whitney Tech, Kaynor Tech, Wilcox Tech and Wolcott Tech)

Central (Prince Tech, Cheney Tech, Vinyl Tech and Goodwin Tech); and the

East (Grasso Tech, Wiindham Tech, Norwich Tech and Ellis Tech).

The tournament format is still to be determined, but all teams, boys and girls, will qualify. Prince Tech is the reigning boys champion while Bullard-Havens was last year’s girls tournament winner.

The FCIAC is waiting for final approval from some towns to compete in high school sports before finalizing schedules and divisions, though received positive news on Friday with Stamford and Bridgeport getting the ok to move forward with basketball.

Boys Ice Hockey

The Southern Connecticut Conference/South West Conference is split into three divisions, Division I, Division II and Division III.

Each team is required to play one game against each division opponent.

They can also play games between divisions, like Division I Xavier will play Division II Hand.

Teams can also play out of conference games if they need to fill out their schedules, like Fairfield Prep will play against New Canaan, Ridgefield and Darien of the FCIAC.

There will be three SCC/SWC champions: Division I, Division II and Division III. Every team will qualify for the postseason.

This year’s tournaments begin March 18. The reigning champions are Division I: Fairfield Prep, Division II: Branford, Division III: Sheehan.

The breakdowns for hockey (Division I, II, III):

SCC/SWC Division I: Fairfield Prep, Hamden, Immaculate, Notre Dame-Fairfield, Notre Dame-West Haven, West Haven, Xavier

SCC/SWC Division II: Amity, Branford, Cheshire, Daniel Hand, East Haven co-op, Lyman Hall, Guilford, North Branford, North Haven, Sheehan, Watertown-Pomperaug.

SCC/SWC Division III: BBD, JBWA, Masuk, Milford co-op, Newtown/New Fairfield, New Milford.

The Fairfield County Interscholastic Athletic Conference is split into two divisions, Division I and non Division I teams this season.

Each Division I team is required to play the other Division I teams twice.

The Division I teams will also be able to schedule out of conference Division I teams to fill out their schedule, like New Canaan playing Fairfield Prep and Notre Dame-West Haven.

The non Division I teams will play the other non Division I teams and is also allowed to schedule a league Division I team as well, like St. Joseph playing St. Joseph and the Fairfield co-op.

There will be two tournaments for the FCIAC this season, one for the Division I teams only and one for the non Division I teams. The dates have not been announced yet.

FCIAC Division I: Darien, Greenwich, Fairfield co-op, New Canaan, Ridgefield, St. Joseph

FCIAC Non Division I: Norwalk/McMahon, Staples, Trumbull, Westhill/Stamford, Wilton.

The FCIAC is also waiting for final approval from some towns to compete in high school sports before finalizing the hockey schedules.

The Central Connecticut Conference is split into two divisions, the CCC North and CCC South.

The CCC North teams will play each other twice and can schedule two games of their choosing, with keeping distance in mind, like Northwest Catholic playing Xavier from the SCC/SWC.

The CCC South teams are currently scheduled to play teams within the division and some have scheduled independent teams, like the Rocky Hill co-op playing Woodstock Academy.

The CCC has not confirmed whether or not there will be a CCC tournament or tournaments for the league this season. In previous years the league has held a CCC North and CCC South tournament.

CCC North: East Catholic, Farmington Valley, Glastonbury, Northwest Catholic, Simsbury, South Windsor.

CCC South: Conard, E.O. Smith co-op, Enfield co-op, Hall/Southington, Newington co-op, Northeastern, Rocky Hill co-op, SGWL, Tri-Town, Wethersfield.

Hockey will have two Independent teams this season.

Woodstock Academy and the Housatonic co-op will play an independent schedule this season.

Normally the two are in the Nutmeg Conference, but with the Eastern CT Eagles not being able to play this season, due to Eastern Connecticut Conference rules about co-op teams in the winter and with SGWL and Tri-Town joins the CCC South for this season, those two were the only teams left in the conference.

Girls Ice Hockey

The FCIAC features eight teams representing 14 of the conference’s 16 schools: Defending league champion Darien, New Canaan, Greenwich, Fairfield Ludlowe/Warde, Ridgefield, Wilton/Norwalk/McMahon, Trumbull/St. Joseph, and Stamford/Westhill/Staples.

The league’s postseason tournament will include a quarterfinal round, as all eight teams will qualify.

The SCC includes seven teams this winter: Defending league champion Guilford, Amity/North Haven/Cheshire, Hamden/Lyman Hall/Wilbur Cross, West Haven/Sacred Heart Academy, Milford-Notre Dame Fairfield/Weston/Pomperaug, Daniel Hand/Coginchaug/Haddam-Killingworth/Valley Regional, and Lauralton Hall/Shelton/Masuk Newtown/Joel Barlow.

The Branford/East Haven/North Branford co-op announced in November that it would not be competing this year.

The SCC tournament will feature all seven teams, and will run from March 20 through 25.

The CCC includes six teams: Defending league champion Simsbury, East Catholic/Glastonbury/South Windsor/Rockville/Tolland (ETB), Avon/Southington/Newington/Wethersfield/Lewis Mills/RHAM/Coventry, Hall/Conard, Suffield/Ellington/Enfield/Granby/Canton/Windsor/Northwestern, and Northwest Catholic/Mercy.

The CCC tournament may expand to include all six teams this season.