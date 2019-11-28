Wethersfield beats Newington, both clinch spots in Class L playoffs

















































WETHERSFIELD – On Newington’s first play from scrimmage the Wethersfield defense ripped the ball free and Nick Thompson picked it up and kept running for a touchdown.

The Eagles never stopped running, shutting out Newington 35-0 on Wednesday night.

The win clinched a spot in the Class L playoffs for the Eagles for the first time since 2015.

“We have to come out strong and take care of business right away and set the tone,” Wethersfield coach Matt McKinnon said. “(That was a) huge spark for our team, right off the bat.”

Wethersfield’s Connor Pace talks about clinching a spot in the Class L playoffs #cthsfb pic.twitter.com/bxYi2hYOdq — Pete Paguaga (@PetePaguaga) November 28, 2019

With a Masuk loss to Newtown, a game that ended shortly after, Newington clinched a spot in the Class L playoffs as well.

“The end result here doesn’t reflect the season we had,” Newington coach Jason Pace said. “So we have to make sure, whoever we play in the playoffs, we’re ready to go. We’re going to have one of the top two seeds and we have to come out and be at a different level than we were today.”

After Thompson came off the field, Wethersfield quarterback Matt Silver told him that he owed him one.

Silver got him three instead.

“I like to think I made it back and it worked out,” Silver said.

The senior quarterback linked up with Connor Pace for two touchdowns and added a rushing touchdown.

Silver hit Pace for a long gain, before Pace broke a tackle and went the rest of the way for 65 yards.

“Makes my job easy, that’s for sure,” Silver said of playing with Connor Pace.

Silver to Pace again (how did he catch that?) and it’s 28-0 Wethersfield leading Newington with 5 mins left in half #cthsfb pic.twitter.com/Wc7pdXJhws — Pete Paguaga (@PetePaguaga) November 27, 2019

On the second touchdown Pace had to adjust in midair to grab the second score.

“Connor Pace is the man,” McKinnon said. “There’s nothing else you can say. He is the best receiver in the state. You have to double him, you have to triple him and if you do that you give up your defense somewhere else.”

The Wethersfield defense played very well, not allowing Newington to record a first down until the second half.

“We came out and we just made too many mistakes against a team that plays really good defense, a team that is well coached and doesn’t make mistakes,” Pace said.

Both team’s opponents are still to be determined, but Newington will be on the road for the quarterfinals and Wethersfield has a chance to host a first round game.

“We’re in,” McKinnon said. “It starts in January, the season starts in the offseason. These kids, led by the seniors, we went at it in the offseason and we haven’t let up.

“We are ready for Tuesday night.”

Happy Birthday to Wethersfield’s Kyle Edman who picks off a Newington pass in the end zone #cthsfb Wethersfield leads Newington 28-0 midway through 3rd It’s really his birthday. Listen to the clip pic.twitter.com/DgidGbSLUI — Pete Paguaga (@PetePaguaga) November 28, 2019

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Connor Pace, Wethersfield: Caught two touchdown passes and caught a handful of passes early in the game to set the tone.

QUOTABLE

“So basically on the scoop and score by Nick Thompson, I came to the sideline and my tooth was chipped. I was like “alright, what are going to do?” What are you going to do? That’s what happened,” – Wethersfield’s John Orsini on his chipped tooth.

WETHERSFIELD 35, NEWINGTON 0

W – 14 14 0 7 – 35

N – 0 0 0 0 – 0

W – Nick Thompson 10-yard fumble return (Evan Sipala kick good)

W – Connor Pace 65-yard catch from Matt Silver (Sipala kick)

W – Silver 3-yard run (Sipala kick)

W – Pace 24-yard catch from Silver (Sipala kick)

W – John Orsini 1-yard run (Sipala kick)

Wethersfield 8-2, Newington 7-3