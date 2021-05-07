Weston’s Rosenberg kicks off outdoor season in record style

A solid work ethic, a strong leadership role and natural ability have combined to make Weston girls outdoor track standout Julia Rosenberg one of the top runners in the state.

Being strong academically hasn’t hurt either, helping Rosenberg become a student of the sport.

“Julia is an outstanding leader on and off the track,” Weston girls outdoor track coach Matt Medve said. “She is one of the top students in Weston, and to go along with that, she has a great attitude when it comes to improving as a runner.

“She has already set the school record this season in the mile in 5:03.14. I am sure she will continue to improve in the mile as well as the 800 where she hopes to perform at a high level, too.”

Rosenberg, selected a GameTimeCT Top 25 Player To Watch heading into the outdoor season, showcased her ability prior to the pandemic. During the 2019-2020 indoor season, at the New England meet she placed third in the 1000 (2:56.10), at the State Open she won the 1000 (2:59.69), at Class M she won the 1000 (2:58.99) and ran a leg of winning 4×200 relay (1:49.48) and a leg of the winning 4×400 relay (4:06.45). In that same season at the SWC meet she won the 1000 (3:00.22).

“It definitely was tough missing out on last year’s outdoor season and most of this year’s indoor seasons,” Rosenberg said. “But with everything that has happened, this season is so much more special and important to all of us.

“We have huge goals as a team and I’m hoping to end my final high school track season on a high note, both at the individual and team levels.”

Rosenberg has committed to run track at Vanderbilt.