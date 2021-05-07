Weston’s Cassol puts injury behind him, chasing school records in hurdles

Weston boys outdoor track standout John Cassol is starting to get back into shape after a frustrating couple of months.

“John is coming off of a hamstring injury and is rounding into form,” Weston boys track coach Lloyd Weinstein said. “Despite coming off that injury, he was able to produce a personal best in the 110 hurdles in 15.3 at a meet against Brookfield on April 26.”

Cassol, one of GameTimeCT’s 25 athletes to watch, also finished in 42.5 in the 300 hurdles in that meet and also runs in the 4×400 relay for the Trojans.

“John’s 15.3 ranks fourth in school history and his previous best of 40.7 in the 300 hurdles also ranks fourth,” Weinstein said. “John is very explosive and strong. He runs the hurdles very aggressively, minimizing his time in the air.

“His prowess in the 400 makes him very tough to beat in the 300 hurdles because of his stamina. He is unbeaten in both hurdle events this year.”

In December during the indoor season at a meet at The Armory in New York, Cassol ran the 55 hurdles in 7.9 indicating to Weinstein that Cassol had the potential to have a solid outdoor season.

“The transition from normal to modified seasons has been frustrating to say the least,” Cassol said. “Of course, the same joys of track remain there. But the elimination of invitational meets makes it tough to face the tougher competition seen at the state and state open level.

“Nevertheless, I recently set a PR in the 110 hurdles and I’m soon hoping to break my PR in the 300 hurdles along with the Weston school record of 40.0.”