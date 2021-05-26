Weston wins SWC boys track title in runoff with New Milford

BETHEL — Talk around the track was that New Milford and Weston, or vice versa depending on the conversation, would finish ahead of the field at the South-West Conference boys’ track meet Tuesday.

How Weston totaled a score of 163 to out-point New Milford to win the title was as interesting as how the outcome was determined.

The top two teams each had five individual winners and took gold in one relay. Weston garnered points for five seconds and six thirds. New Milford had a pair of seconds and claimed third place three times.

“I told them we’re one of the two best teams here,” Weston coach Lloyd Weinstein said. “We needed to do our best in every event. New Milford is strong and showed it. It came down to some key points in swing events that could have gone either way.”

New Fairfield’s Patrick Gibbons won the 1600 and 3200 at the SWC meet @GameTimeCT @blox354 #ctbt pic.twitter.com/Kn497Dtmrk — Bill Bloxsom (@blox354) May 26, 2021

GIBBONS SETS MARK

New Fairfield’s Patrick Gibbons set a meet record in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:18.10. Stephen Tyler set the old mark of 4:18.36 in 2017. A junior, Gibbons won the 3,200 by nearly 15 seconds (9:48.97).

“It was a proud moment for me, my teammates and my coaches,” Gibbons said. “I got out a little fast, under 60 (seconds) that first lap. I shoot for 60 seconds a lap. I’m proud of how I finished.”

Champion Jared Tomasetti from New Fairfield and runner-up Weston’s Jack Spencer passed record-holder Conor Mahony (22.15) in the 200-meter dash. Tomasetti ran a 21.75; Spencer a 21.79.

Louis Marcantonio from Bethel and Pomperaug’s Timothy Monahan had their own tale of the tape come into play. Marcantonio won the 800-meter run in 2:03.03. Monahan finished in 2:03.11.

Weston’s Nolan Freeman took first in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.36. Spencer placed second by a whisker in 11.45. New Fairfield’s Tomasetti crossed in 11.48.

Freeman said: “It was exciting, nerve-wracking. All these guys are incredible. It feels good with all the work me and my teammates have put in.”

New Milford’s Sam Tarant ruled the field events. A senior, he won the javelin (170-01) and the discus (143-01). Teammate Christopher Bon Tempo took home gold with a shot put of 47-10.50.

Weston’s John Cassol proved to be the top hurdler, winning the 110 (16.25) and the 300 (41.37).

New Milford’s Jonathan Tarbet (400) and Immaculate’s Thai Sapenter (triple jump) were champions.

HEIGHT REQUIREMENT

Weston’s Matt Bigelow alternated between the long jump pit to the pole vault. The Maryland-bound senior won both competitions. A self-described lacrosse and soccer buff, Bigelow was encouraged to try the pole vault his freshman year.

“I was scared of heights. I still kind of am but I’ve gotten over that,” said Bigelow, who won the State Open pole vault title as a sophomore. “I thought I was going to hate it. Within minutes, that was it. I’m hooked. My best has been 15-6 feet. My goal is 16-6. I know I’m shooting high, but I’m thinking positive.”

NEW GUY IN TOWN

Joining the track team proved to be the winning ticket for Weston junior Nate Luchetta.

“I play football and basketball,” said Luchetta, who won the high jump title at 5-10. “I wanted to try something that would help with my footwork and acceleration. I played 7-on-7 in the fall, but we all missed tackle football. In basketball, I missed time because of quarantine and then had a concussion. Playing with these guys has been great.”

RELAY ROULETTE

Bethel’s senior quartet of Jason Robinson, Caleb Funk, Luca Cazzaniga and Louie Marcantonio threw a monkey wrench into the relay wheel when they opened the meet winning first in the 4×800 in 8:14.13.

Weston’s Doug Phillips, Tyler Schiffer, Bigelow and Spencer earned first in the 4×100 (44.13). New Milford’s Freeman, Nathaniel Cramer, Tarbet and Connor Delpha got those 10 points back with a winning time of 3:30.63 in the 4×400.

TEAM RESULTS

1. Weston 163, 2. New Milford 134, 3. Bethel 81, 4. New Fairfield 58, 5-tie. Newtown and Barlow, 7. Pomperaug 39, 8-tie. Masuk and Immaculate, 10. Bunnell 20, 11. Stratford 19, 12. Brookfield 13, 13. Kolbe 1.

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

100 Meter Dash: 1. Nolan Freeman, New Milford, 11.36; 2. Jack Spencer, Weston, 11.36; 3. Jared Tomasetti, New Fairfield 11.48.

200 Meter Dash: 1. Jared Tomasetti, New Fairfield, 21.75; 2. Jack Spencer, Weston, 21.79; 3. Jonathan Tarbot, New Milford, 22.75.

400 Meter Dash: Jonathan Tarbot, New Milford, 49.90; 2. Luke Vechiarelli, Barlow, 50.65; 3. Jonathan Gulish, Bunnell, 50.66.

800 Meter Run: Louis Marcantonio, Bethel, 2:03.03; 2. Timothy Monahan, Pomperaug, 2:03.11; 3.m Caleb Funk, Bethel, 2:04.73.

1600 Meter Run: Patrick Gibbons, New Fairfield, 4:18.10; 2. Luca Cazzaniga, Bethel, 4:28.20; 3. Ryan Rupprecht, Weston, 4:28.75.

3200 Meter Run: Patrick Gibbons, New Fairfield, 9:48.97; 2. Luca Cazzaniga, Bethel, 10:03.68; 3. Cole Mancinelli, Weston, 10:05.76.

110 Meter Hurdles: John Cassol, Weston, 16.25; 2. Jack Valentine, New Milford, 17.48; 3. Jake Fine, Weston, 17.88.

300 Meter Hurdles: John Cassol, Weston, 41.37; 2. Greg Grom, Pomperaug, 43.36; 3. Jake Fine, Weston, 44.00.

4×100 Meter Relay: 1. Weston (Doug Phillips, Tyler Schiffer, Matt Bigelow, Jack Spencer), 44.13; 2. Stratford (Kaleb Lafontant, Elijah Brown, Patrick Bennett, Jaden Lazaro), 45.03; 3. New Milford (Nolan Freeman, Cole Allen, Connor Sterling, Nathaniel Cramer), 45.06.

4×400 Meter Relay: 1. New Milford (Nolan Freema, Nathaniel Cramer, Jonathan Tarbet, Connor Delpha), 3:30.63; 2. Weston (John Cassol, Tyler Schiffer, Cooper Capola, Jack Spencer), 3:33.38; 3 (Barlow (Gabriel Parrales, Aidan Emanuelson, John Slavinsky, Luke Vechiarelli), 3:36.07.

4×800 Meter Relay: 1. Bethel (Jason Robinson, Caleb Funk, Luca Cazzaniga, Louie Marcantonio), 8:14.13; 2. New Milford (Robert Harkin, Connor Delpha, Collin Walsh, Jonathan Tarbet), 8:23.95; 3. Weston (Cooper Clemens, Brandon Leuzzi, Antonio Maya-LeFort, Cooper Capola), 8:25.33.

High Jump: 1. Nate Luchetta, Weston, 5-10; 2. Thai Sapenter, Immaculate, 5-8; 3. Andrew Clark, Pomperaug, 5-6.

Pole Vault: 1. Matt Bigelow, Weston, 14-06; 2) Jake Fine, Weston, 13-0; 3. Bennett LaBree, Bethel, 12-6.

Long Jump: 1. Matt Bigelow, Weston, 20-10.75; 2. Matt Stewart, Bunnell, 20-04.50; 3. Hampton Cobb, Newtown, 19-10.25.

Triple Jump: 1. Thai Sapenter, Immaculate, 42-00; 2. Diego Sarabia, Bethel, 41-00,50; 3. Hampton Cobb, Newtown, 40-5.50.

Shot Put: 1. Christopher Bon Tempo, New Milford, 47-10.50; 2. Jake Rosati, Masuk, 47-04.25; 3. Grant Baker, Newtown, 44-07.25.

Discus Throw: 1. Sam Tarrant, New Milford, 143-01; 2. Payton Bell, Bethel, 125-07; 3. Daniel Ortiz, Weston, 122-06.

Javelin Throw: 1. Sam Tarrant, New Milford 170-01; 2. Kevin Joyce, Weston, 140-06; 3. Parker Swinford, New Milford, 135-09.