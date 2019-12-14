John Cassol (6) of the Weston Trojans catches a touchdown pass on the first play of the game during the CIAC Class M Football Championship against Killingly on Satuday Dec 14 ,2019 at Veterans Stadium in New Britain, Connecticut. less John Cassol (6) of the Weston Trojans catches a touchdown pass on the first play of the game during the CIAC Class M Football Championship against Killingly on Satuday Dec 14 ,2019 at Veterans Stadium in New ... more Photo: Gregory Vasil / For Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Gregory Vasil / For Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Weston routs Killingly for first state championship 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

NEW BRITAIN — Weston led from the first play of Saturday’s game and won its first CIAC football championship, defeating Killingly 27-6 in the Class M final at Veterans Stadium.

Fifth-seeded Weston (12-1) won its first state football championship, 30 years after reaching its first and only other championship game, in Class S.

Third-seeded Killingly, the 2017 Class M champion, finished 11-2.

Tyler Bower scored three touchdowns, the third capping a 13-play drive that ate 7:02 of the third quarter. A 15-play Trojans drive tore up over eight minutes of the fourth quarter.

Weston junior Alex Olsen stopped Killingly’s Jack Sharpe on a fourth-and-2 play from the Weston 31 midway through the second quarter to preserve a seven-point lead.

The Trojans stopped Killingly on fourth-and-4 on the first drive of the second half. Killingly threatened early in the fourth quarter, but James Goetz broke up a pass in the end zone on third-and-5 from the Weston 9, and Daniel McGuire sacked Killingly quarterback Jacob Nurse on fourth down.

Bower scored two second-quarter touchdowns, stretching the Trojans’ halftime lead to 20-6.

The first, an 8-yard run, came on the third play of the second quarter, on the drive after Killingly got on the board. The second was set up by a 34-yard pass from James Goetz to Jack Sawyer.

The Trojans scored on the game’s first play from scrimmage. Goetz faked a toss, spun and heaved over the top to John Cassol for a 50-yard touchdown.

Killingly’s Jacob Nurse’s 2-yard sneak late in the first quarter cut the lead to a point, but Jack Sawyer blocked the point-after kick.

WESTON 27, KILLINGLY 6

WESTON 7 13 7 0—27

KILLINGLY 6 0 0 0—6

W—John Cassol 50 pass James Goetz (Phoenix Parker kick)

K—Jacob Nurse 2 run (kick blocked)

W—Tyler Bower 8 run (kick blocked)

W—Bower 3 run (Parker kick)

W—Bower 3 run (Parker kick)

Records: Weston 12-1; Killingly 11-2