Weston recaptures SWC boys’ tennis title to continue decade of dominance

MONROE — The SWC has belonged to Weston boys’ tennis for the past decade, which captured its ninth title in 10 years Monday.

Weston’s eight consecutive championship streak was snapped by Joel Barlow in 2019, but perhaps a new streak is underway after taking home first place medals in six of the seven events.

“We keep high expectations, but there were so many variables this year that we are happy to be where we are,” Weston coach Gary Meunier said. “The conference is down in terms of its usual strength but it will bounce back, but any time we win the SWC it’s a good year.”

Bethel and Joel Barlow finished in a tie for second, and were both named runner-ups in the tournament.

Weston swept all three doubles brackets and won in the first, third and fourth singles brackets.

Sophomore Spencer Quinn took home the number one singles title, defeating Masuk’s Sidarth Anil in two sets, 6-0 and 6-3.

“I’m happy it turned out this way,” Quinn said. “He played well, he’s very fast and he got every ball. I had to work extra hard but I couldn’t be more pleased with myself because he’s a tough opponent.”

In his first season at the high school level Quinn has yet to lose a match, having cruised through the SWC since day one.

“We knew Spencer was coming when he was in eighth grade,” Meunier said. “He had to sit all last year and I hadn’t seen him play until this past fall. We knew what we were looking at, but to go through completely undefeated when you’ve never done this before is quite an accomplishment.”

“I couldn’t be more impressed with my first season as a high school player,” Quinn said. “I certainly wasn’t expecting to go undefeated, I just wanted to play well and was thankful for the opportunity to play.”

Weston’s duo of junior Henry Collins and Brian Nordlinger battled back after a first-set loss to overcome Bethel in the number one doubles match.

“First set didn’t go our way, we just did not play the game we usually play,” Nordlinger said. “After that we just took a minute and refocused. We started playing better and won the next two sets.”

Having lost the first set 6-1, Collins and Nordlinger only lost one game between the following two.

“We had a really good regular season,” Nordlinger said. “Me and Henry are pretty close, we played a lot of tough matches together and have gone through it all.”

In number three singles, Weston freshman Alexander Sanok defeated Masuk’s Conor Tedesco 6-0, 6-2 and sophomore Daniel Oren won the number four singles title over Barlow’s Harry Reinhardt 6-0 and 7-5.

Barlow’s Jalen Johnson was the only non-Weston competitor to claim an individual championship with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Weston’s Harrison Moy.

Both Moy and Nordlinger are among the few Weston returners who have state playoff experience, having played in the 2019 Class M tournament.

“The whole singles lineup will come back next year,” Meunier said. “I purposely put most of the seniors in doubles because most years with more competition it has always come down to doubles.”

Senior Sebastian Rakowski and junior Matthew Lautenbach won the number two doubles for Weston, 6-0 and 6-1 over Bethel, while seniors Grant Kins and Declan Farrell won the number three doubles bracket 6-3, 6-2.

Having finished the regular season 13-0 and nearly sweeping the SWC tournament, the Trojans now look ahead to the Class M championship.

Weston had won state titles from 2014-18, but was the runner-up in 2019. With a fresh lineup of singles players, the newcomers will be put to the test on the biggest stage.

“I’m looking forward to states,” Quinn said. “I have no expectations set, I’m going to let it happen and hope I do just as well there as I did all season.”

SWC BOYS TENNIS CHAMPIONSHIP

WESTON 5, BARLOW 1

1st Singles: Weston Spencer Quinn (so.) over Sidarth Anil Masuk (6-0, 6-3); 2nd Singles: Barlow Jalen Johnson over Harrison Moy (6-2, 6-1); 3rd Singles: Weston Alexander Sanok (Fr.) over Conor Tedesco Masuk (6-0, 6-2); 4th Singles: Weston Daniel Oren (so.) over Reinhardt Newtown (6-0, 7-5); 1st Doubles: Weston Henry Collins (jr.) and Brian Nordlinger over Bethel (1-6,6-0,6-1); 2nd Doubles: Weston Sebastian Rakowski (sr.) and Matthew Lautenbach (jr.) over Bethel (6-0, 6-1); 3rd Doubles: Weston Grant Kins (sr.) and Declan Farrell (sr.) (6-3,6-2)