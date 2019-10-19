Brendan Sawyer leads late Weston rally to knock off Law

The crowd was festive for the football game between Jonathan Law and Weston High School, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Jonathan Law High School. The crowd was festive for the football game between Jonathan Law and Weston High School, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Jonathan Law High School. Photo: David G. Whitham / For Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: David G. Whitham / For Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 34 Caption Close Weston rallies late to knock off Law 1 / 34 Back to Gallery

MILFORD — Weston’s Brendan Sawyer ran for a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns as the Trojans rallied from a 11-point deficit to defeat Jonathan Law 37-34 on Friday night.

“This just goes to show what can happen if you keep on pushing,” Sawyer said. “Law is the best team we faced all year. But if you play as a fist and not five fingers you can win. This is the type of game both teams can grow from.”

Weston improved to 5-0 while Law fell to 2-3.

“I’m thrilled with the way this team responded to adversity,” Weston coach Dan Hassett said. “We gave up two special team touchdowns and trailed by 11 points in the fourth quarter. You never know what a team is going to do when they get into that situation. I’m proud of how we’ve grown as a unit.”

Law’s Rayshon Jacobs ran a punt back 65 yards for a touchdown on the second play of the fourth quarter. Spencer Hannon’s third PAT gave the Lawmen a 34-23 lead.

Sawyer broke off a 50-yard run on the next play from scrimmage. Phoenix Parker’s fourth of five conversion kicks made it 34-30.

Nate Lucheta’s interception got the ball back, and Weston had the ball on its 43-yard line. After moving the chains twice, Sawyer found twin brother Jack Sawyer on a check down pass. He reversed field for a 29-yard gain to the 1-yard line.

Brendan Sawyer found the end zone two plays later. With 6:01 remaining, the Trojans led 37-34.

Coach Erik Larka’s Lawmen converted a pair of 4th-and-1 plays to get to the Weston 33. Faced with another from the 24, the Trojan defense stopped a dive over the top by Curtis Murphy with 2:16 left on the clock.

Brendan Sawyer looked to run out the clock with a sweep. Instead of taking a knee, the 6-foot-2, 195-pounder twice reversed field before being tackled on the 4-yard line. Two victory formation snaps later, Weston had its win.

“We play for each other one play at a time,” Hassett said. “When you do that, everything will be okay.”

Jacobs started the shootout when he returned the opening kickoff 87 yards for a touchdown.

Tyler Bower had four carries for 41 yards, including a 6-yard scoring jaunt to tie the game on Weston’s first series.

Bradley Barcello provided the decisive points when he blocked a punt. When the ball carried through the end zone, Weston had a two-point safety and a 9-7 advantage.

The Trojans went 76 yards in a 12-play drive that carried into the second quarter. Brendan Sawyer’s 2-yard run and Parker’s PAT took the score to 16-7 midway through the second period.

Law countered with a 64-yard march of its own, behind what Larka’s calls his Big Heavy with seven linemen.

Murphy did the bulk of the running off direct snaps.

Law QB Mikey Becker connected on a 19-yard sling-shot pass to Murphy, then stepped up and hit Naheim Washington, who lowered his head and scored from 9 yards out.

Law took the lead at 20-16 on Jacobs’ 34-yard option pass to Brian Felag midway through the third period. The conversion run failed with 3:49 left in the half.

Brendan Sawyer passed to Dom Tarantino for a 21-yard score and it was 23-20 Weston with 5:46 left in the third.

Murphy’s 1-yard run in the final minute of the frame gave Law a 27-23 lead.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Brendan Sawyer, Weston. The senior quarterback ran for three touchdowns and threw for another in his second start of the season.

QUOTABLE

“We gave up two special team touchdowns and trailed by 10 points in the fourth quarter. You never know what a team is going to do when they get into that situatio — Weston coach Dan Hassett

WESTON 37, LAW 34

WESTON 9 7 7 14 — 37

LAW 7 7 13 7 — 34

L—Rayshon Jacobs 87 yard kickoff return (Spencer Hannon kick)

W—Tyler Bower 6 yard run (Phoenix Parker kick)

W—Safety (Bradley Barcello blocks punt)

W—Brendan Sawyer 6 yard run (Parker kick)

L—Naheim Washington 9 yard pass from Mikey Becker (Hannon kick)

L—Brian Felag 34 yard pass from Curtis Murphy (run failed)

W—Dom Tarantino 21 yard pass from Sawyer (Parker kick)

L—Murphy 1 yard run (Hannon kick)

L—Jacobs 65 yard punt return (Hannon kick)

W—Sawyer 50 yard run (Parker kick)

W—Sawyer 1 yard run (Parker kick)

Records: Weston 5-0, Law 2-3