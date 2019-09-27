Weston holds off Northwest Catholic with key defensive stop in final minute to improve to 3-0

Weston’s Tyler Bower makes a tackle against Northwest Catholic at Weston high school on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Heasrt Connecticut Media) Weston’s Tyler Bower makes a tackle against Northwest Catholic at Weston high school on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Heasrt Connecticut Media) Photo: Pete Paguaga / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Pete Paguaga / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close Weston holds off Northwest Catholic 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

WESTON — It wasn’t pretty, but Weston’s defense stepped up when the team needed them the most on Friday afternoon.

Grant Kins intercepted a pass from Northwest Catholic quarterback Matt Chuchro with 52 seconds left and the Trojans kneeled out the clock to sneak away with a 7-6 win.

“I’m pleased that the kids figured out a way, but I’m not thrilled that we needed to be in a situation where we needed to find a way,” Weston coach Dan Hassett said. “Ton of credit to Northwest Catholic, they came prepared, they’re well coach they did what they needed to do. We have to get better if we are going to move forward.”

The game was littered with turnovers on both sides, but it was the Trojans who made the most of them.

On the third play of the game Northwest Catholic’s Isaac Riley fumbled and the ball was picked up by Weston’s Diego Salcedo for a 41-yard touchdown.

“I thought it was a great game. It was hard hitting game,” Northwest Catholic coach Mike Lenz said. “As I just told my guys, I thought we deserved to win that game. We had a couple of bounces, fumble inside the 10 and a fumble earlier in the game that was returned for a touchdown.

“It was one of those game it felt like we should have won, it just didn’t our way, unfortunately.”

That was the only scoring for the Trojans as the Lions defense locked down their high octane offense that was averaging 45 points a game coming into the contest.

“They were just outmanning us on the line scrimmage, we didn’t control the line of scrimmage like we thought we could and should and that’s a credit to them,” Hassett said. “We just never got into our rhythm.”

Despite their woes on offense, the Trojans defense stepped up, every time they were called upon.

“It’s hard to say we did a great job all night because we I don’t think we had the physicality we hoped to,” Weston senior Jack Sawyer said. “I feel like it was a gritty win. All game we were bending not breaking, finding a way to live and fight another play. I think it paid off in the end because we were able to get that stop.”

The Lions did get on the board in the third quarter when Isaac Riley rumbled into the end zone from 5 yards out. The ensuing extra point was blocked.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Diego Salcedo, Weston. He picked up and returned a fumble early in the first quarter and that was all the Trojans would get and need in their third win of the season.

QUOTABLE

Weston’s Jack Sawyer talking about trying to tackle Northwest Catholic running back Isaac Riley: “I’d say he’s probably the best running back we will play all year. He brings a different style, last week against Hillhouse it was the elusiveness, quick cuts. He’s just a tank.”

WESTON 7, NORTHWEST CATHOLIC 6

NWC 0 0 6 0 — 6

WESTON 7 0 0 0 — 7

W — Diego Salcedo 41-yard fumble return (XP good)

NWC — Isaac Riley 5-yard run (XP blocked)

Records: Weston 3-0, Northwest Catholic 1-2