Weston girls wins 13th SWC track and field title since 2006

WESTON — Athletes took advantage of competing on the South-West Conference’s biggest stage at the league’s girls track and field championships at Weston High.

The chance for records to fall, personal best times to be recorded and the opportunity for newcomers to win titles unfolded on Monday.

Weston (153.5) won the team title. Newtown (102.75) was second. That was no surprise. It was Weston’s 13th title since 2006, including the last-run 2019 event. Newtown had walked away winners in 2017 and 2018.

“This is what we set our eyes on, defending our league championship,” Weston coach Matt Medve said. “We are a well-rounded team. Everyone contributed. It was disappointing not having a season in 2020. The girls stayed focused.”

Drawing the most eyes prior to, and the most awes at the finish, was the 1600-meter run matching New Milford’s Claire Daniels with Weston’s Julia Rosenberg. Daniels came on strong to win in 4:57.86. The Vanderbilt-bound Rosenberg crossed the line at 4:58.34.

Claire Daniels from New Milford broke 5 minutes to win mile run at SWC meet @GameTimeCT @blox354 #ctgt pic.twitter.com/9hsQgMlKjy — Bill Bloxsom (@blox354) May 24, 2021

“This is my first time under five minutes,” said Daniels, a junior. “The last time I raced Julia we raced at 5.0 and 5.2. Today with 100 (meters) left I knew I had to turn it on.”

Mariella Schweitzer from Barlow, ranked No. 1 in New England standings coming into the meet with a time of 43.98 in the 300-meter hurdles, won the event and added a first-place finish in the 100 hurdles.

“With the windy conditions it was more about place than time,” said Schweitzer, a junior who helped New Milford finish third. “Hopefully next week (at states) I can get to go for another PR (personal record). I was so excited for last year and disappointed that our seniors couldn’t compete. Today, was more about making the most we could of this chance as a team.”

Anichka Malachi from New Milford took first in the long jump at 10-0. The junior then won the last event of the day, winning the triple jump at 17-05.75.

Kolbe Cathedral’s Alisia Munoz captured first in the 100-meter dash in 12.85.

“I was going for the win. This is my last time at SWCs. I’m going to college at Mercy for nursing,” said Munoz, who was second in the 200 (26.57). “Today and States will be my last time competing. This is a good day.”

First Timers

Olivia Walters made good use of her opportunity. A freshman at Brookfield, she won the 400-meter dash in 58.69.

Newtown’s Elise Baricelli (200), Weston’s Rosenberg (800), New Milford’s Madelaine Sweeney (3200), Weston’s Ellison Weiner (pole vault), Newtown’s Sarah Nowacki (shot put) and Weston’s Kathrine Tunney (discus) also won individual titles.

Close Calls

Pomperaug’s 4×100 relay team of Chris-Ann Bennett, Alissa Hurd, Kali Lucke and Bethany Karp ran a 51.34 to edge out Barlow’s Emma Bourgeault, Isabel Llach, Jenna Najjar and Emily Mulhern, who finished in 51.39. Weston’s Shea Greene, Abigail Miles, Nicole Sztachelski and Ellison Weiner were third at 51.41.

Records Fall

Pomperaug senior Alissa Hurd’s high jump of 5-6 broke the long-standing mark of 5-4 set by Logan Reese in 2001.

Shea Greene of Weston captured the javelin with a throw of 143-06. That beat the mark Greene set as a freshman of 134-6.

Newtown’s 4×400 relay team made up of underclass runners Elise Barricelli, Ally McCarthy, Hannah Snayd and Riley Powers set a meet record with a time of 3:59.28. Immaculate had the old mark of 4:00.97 (2018). Barricelli won the first leg and her teammates never gave away the lead.

TEAM RESULTS

Weston 153.5, 2) Newtown 102.75, 3) New Milford 84, 4) Joel Barlow 67.5, 5) Pomperaug 64, 6) Bethel 49, 7) Brookfield, 38 8) Immaculate 34.5, 9) Masuk 32.25, 10) Bunnell 28.25, 11) Kolbe-Cathedral 23, 12) New Fairfield 21, 13) Stratford 4.25.

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

100 Meter Dash: A1. Alisia Munoz, Kolbe, 12.85; 2. Elise Barricelli, Newtown, 12.92; 3. Ashley Nicoletti, Immaculate, 13.05.

200 Meter Dash: Elise Barricelli, Newtown, 26.38; Alisia Munoz, Kolbe, 26.57; Emily Mulhern, Barlow, 26.99.

400 Meter Dash: Olivia Walters, Brookfield, 58.69; Ellison Weiner, Weston, 59.44; Riley Powers, Newtown, 59.45.

800 Meter Run: Julia Rosenburg, Weston, 2:18.82; Ally McCarthy, Newtown, 2:20.76; 3. Ava Graham, Bethel, 2:21.26.

1600 Meter Run: Claire Daniels, New Milford, 4:57.96; 2. Julia Rosenburg, Weston, 4:58.34; Sydney Kelleher, New Milford, 5:03.93.

3200 Meter Run: Madelaine Sweeney, New Milford, 10:53.02 Sydney Kelleher, New Milford, 11:11.07; Emma Pfeiffer, Pomperaug, 11:47.04.

100 Meter Hurdles: Mariella Schweitzer, Barlow, 15.26; Rosa Volpintesta, Bethel, 15.92; 3. Samantha Colby, Barlow, 16.28.

300 Meter Hurdles: Mariella Schweitzer, Barlow, 44.84; Alissa Hurd, Pomperaug, 47.84; 3. Rosa Volpintesta, Bethel, 48.01.

4×100 Meter Relay: 1. Pomperaug (Chris-Ann Bennett, Alissa Hurd, Kali Lucke, Bethany Karp), 51.34; 2, Barlow (Emma Bourgeault, Isabel Llach, Jenna Najjar, Emily Mulhern), 51.39; 3, Weston (Shea Greene, Abigail Miles, Nicole Sztachelski, Ellison Weiner) 51.41.

4×400 Meter Relay: 1. Newtown (Elise Barricelli, Ally McCarthy, Hannah Snayd, Riley Powers), 3:59.28; 2, Weston (Julia Rosenberg, Ava Zielinski, Nicole Sztachelski, Ellison Weiner) 4:01.73; 3. New Milford (Elizabeth Rainey, Shae Zeitler, Claire Daniels, Anna Holcomb), 4:13.46.

4×800 Meter Relay: 1, Weston (Amelia Rudolph, Charlotte Carter, Kathleen Lianne Saussy, Ava Zielinski), 9:51.98; 2, Bethel (Yee-Ying Ng, Miranda Anastasakis, Abby Correard, Ava Graham), 9:54.63; 3, New Milford (Isabel Greene, Shae Zeitler, Mya Morabito, Julia Meadows), 10:03.32.

High Jump: 1. Alissa Hurd Pomperaug, 5-06; 2. Rose Volpintesta, Bethel, 5-0; 3-tie. Isabel Llach, Barlow, 4-10. 3. Ashley Nicoletti, Immaculate, 4-10.

Pole Vault: 1. Ellison Weiner, 10-0; 2. Lucy Fine, Weston, 9-0; 3. Evelyn Miano, Weston, 9-0.

Long Jump: 1. Anichka Malachi, New Milford, 17-05.75; 2. Mariella Schweitzer, Barlow, 17-02; 3. Brooke Wagner, Weston, 16-07.50.

Triple Jump: 1. Anichka Malachi, New Milford, 35-06; 2. Shea Greene, Weston, 33-08.25; 3. Ava Sedensky, Pomperaug, 33-00.50.

Shot Put: 1. Sarah Nowacki, Newtown, 34-01.75; 2. Yovanna Cruz, Bunnell, 33-06.50; 3. Kaelin Rising, Newtown, 29-01.50.

Discus Throw: 1. Kathrine Tunney, Weston, 105-03; 2. Yasmine Elmady, Brookfield, 101-10; 3. Sarah Nowacki, Newtown, 97-05.

Javelin Throw: 1. Shea Greene, Weston, 143-06; 2. Kathrine Tunney, Weston, 106-05; 3. Sarah Nowacki, Newtown, 100-09.