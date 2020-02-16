St. Joseph senior Kayla Clark competes in the 55 meter hurdles final during CIAC Class M Track & Field Championship action in New Haven, Conn., on Saturday Feb. 15, 2020. St. Joseph senior Kayla Clark competes in the 55 meter hurdles final during CIAC Class M Track & Field Championship action in New Haven, Conn., on Saturday Feb. 15, 2020. Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Weston girls have strong showing 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

NEW HAVEN — From its individual performances to its efforts in the relay races, Saturday’s Class M Championships was, indeed, one to remember for Weston.

The first running event of the meet at Hillhouse High School was won by Weston, which registered a winning time of 1:49.48 in the 4×200-meter relay.

“We have been practicing our handoffs a lot and in today’s meet, it really clicked for us,” said Weston’s Julia Rosenberg, who was part of the championship 4×200-meter relay. “We were able to take control of the race.”

Rosenberg captured the first-place medal for Weston in the 1,000-meter run, posting a time of 2:58.99. Elizabeth Stockman from Rocky Hill was the runnerup.

“I wanted to see if anyone else was going to take it out fast at the start and someone else did, which was fine, because I was able to pace myself with her,” Rosenberg said. “My plan was to not let her get too far ahead and I was able to catch up to her later in the race.”

A SHOT PUT RECORD FOR MOORE

Leah Moore of Hillhouse set the state record in the shot put competition. Moore achieved a distance of 41-11.75. She broke a record that stood in the event since 2003.

“It felt good to know that I broke the state record, even though I know I could do better,” said Moore, a Hillhouse junior. “I’ve gone through endless practices to get here and set that record. I knew I had to stay focused and concentrate on coming through with a good distance.

It was a good performance, but not my best and I will do better at the State Open. I am just going to try to be a little more consistent.”

LITTLE TIME TO REST FOR CLARK

Following a first-place finish in the 55-meter hurdles, St. Joseph senior Kayla Clark had to race in the very next event — the 55-meter dash.

Clark posted another standout effort, placing fourth in the 55-meter dash. In winning the 55-meter hurdles, Clark notched a time of 8.43 seconds. Jonathan Law senior Marielle Schweitzer placed second with a time of 8.78 seconds, followed by St. Joseph junior Nia Joseph (8.85). The 55-meter dash winner was Cleondra White of Bacon Academy (7.39 seconds). Kisha Francois of East Haven placed second in 7.46.

“I really wanted to redeem myself in the 55 hurdles, since I didn’t do well at the FCIAC meet,” Clark said. “I was feeling really good out there today and now I am looking forward to the State Open. In the 55 dash, I was a little tired, after running the hurdles, but I’m still happy with my time.”

SHEEHAN’S SENSATIONAL SENIOR

Sheehan’s Olivia Dubac is ending her senior indoor track season in style.

Dubac crossed the finish line first in the 600-meter run, clocking in at 1:37.91. Amelia Rudolph of Weston was the runnerup, posting a time of 1:39.92 and Abigail Bajorek from Rockville finished third in 1:42.80.

“I wanted to start strong in the first lap and each lap try to push harder and harder,” Dubac said. “I was in the zone during the whole race, especially toward the end.”

Dubac is heading to the University of Tampa, where she will play on the soccer team.

“This was a tough race, it wasn’t a walk in the park and the competition was great,” Dubac said. “Being a senior, it feels amazing to win this race. It’s what I wanted to accomplish in my senior year.”

TOP PERFORMANCES

Kisha Francois of East Haven won the long jump (7-03.25), Tianna St. Louis from Tolland took first in the high jump (5-06.50) and Elizabeth Stockman (Rocky Hill) turned in a first-place finish in the 1,600 meter run.