Weston boys, girls sweep SWC indoor track titles

Joel Barlow's Mariella Schweitzer competes in the hurdles final during the SWC Indoor Track and Field Championships action in New Haven on Saturday.

NEW HAVEN—The Weston boys entered the South-West Conference track and field championships on Friday at Floyd Little Athletic Center as the two-time defending champion with 10 team titles overall.

But Weston coach Matt Medve believed Bethel had its share of depth, was the team to beat and his team would need a solid effort to overcome that depth.

As it turned out, Weston scored points in 13 of the 15 events including multiple top-four finishes and eked out a third straight team title. Weston won with 97 points, Bethel had 95 and New Milford 62. At press time, the SWC girls meet team title was undecided with the pole vault still being competed.

“We’ve been doing very well in this meet, but Bethel was the favorite coming in here,” Medve said. “Our boys just rose to the occasion. Our depth, covering top four finishes in most of the events and completing strong efforts in each event was key for us.

“The 55 hurdles is what really won this for us with the points we got in that event. John Cassol won (8.04), Chris Lewis was second (8.76) and Jake Fine was sixth (9.30). Everyone stepped up for us. Scoring in 13 of 15 events gave us points we didn’t expect coming into the meet.”

Coyle cruises to 600 win

Molly Coyle of Immaculate started strong and finished strong to win the girls 600 in 1:38.64.

And that’s the way she likes it.

“I usually get really excited just before I’m about to run a race,” Coyle said. “Because of that, I’m always looking for a good start and strong finish. I led from start to finish in the 600 and that’s typically how I run my races.

“I’m definitely excited with this win, it’s a good way to go into the states.”

Golembeski’s winning move

Jason Golembeski of New Milford was hanging back in the middle of the pack in the boys 1000-meter run.

Suddenly, it dawned on him.

“When I heard the bell for the last lap, the bell lap, I realized if I wanted to win this I really needed to go,” Golembeski said. “With the strong guys I was runnig against, I just needed to pull ahead and get up there.

“I usually stay back in my races and use my kick to do it and win at the end. Fortunately I was able to do that today.”

Golembeski finished strong and won the 1000 in 2:41.43.

The win was special for Golembeski who missed much of the regular season with a hip injury and illness.

“It feels good to get this win with what I had to deal with in the regular season,” Golembeski said. “I’m 100 percent now and this is a good boost going into the state meets.”

Kyle surprised he won 600

Aidan Kyle of Weston thought he might have hurt his chances in the boys 600 when he went too hard to start off. But he re-grouped during the race, slowed his pace and had enough energy to find late kick and win the 600 in 1:27.21.

“In the beginning I was concerned because I went out to fast,” Kyle said. “Early on, I didn’t know if I would have enough at the end to win, so this is a surprise.

Schweitzer earns 3 wins

Mariella Schweitzer of Barlow had a special day at the SWC meet with three wins.

She won the long jump with 16-8.5, she won the 55 hurdles in 9.11 and won the 300 in 42.11.

“I’m really happy I got the three gold medals, but wasn’t happy with my distance in the long jump or my time in the 55 hurdles,” Schweitzer said. “In the 300, I went out strong and felt good the entire race. I ran second early in the race and then pulled away with about 150 meters to go and led the rest of the way.

“I’m going into the states now feeling confident.”

BOYS RESULTS

Team results: 1. Weston 97, 2. Bethel 95, 3. New Milford 62; 4. Newtown 43; 5. Pomperaug 41; 6. Masuk 39; 7. Bunnell 27; 8. New Fairfield 24; 9. Brookfield 20; 10. Immaculate 13; 11. Barlow 4.

4×200 relay: 1. Bethel 1:34.77; 2. Pomperaug 1:34.85; 3. Weston 1:34.86; 4. Masuk 1:37.16; 5. New Milford 1:37.95; 6. Newtown 1:38.23.

4×800 relay: 1. Newtown 8:34.32; 2. Weston 8:37.62; 3. Bethel 8:45.69; 4. Barlow 9:03.18; 5. Immaculate 9:07.18; 6. New Fairfield 9:33.08.

1000: 1. Jason Golembeski (New Milford) 2:41.43, 2. Jadon Parris (Brookfield) 2:42.24; 3. Kevin Crowley (Weston) 2:42.90; 4. James Sullivan (Immaculate) 2:43.09; 5. Evan Gallagher (Bethel) 2:43.47; 6. Nicholas Jacobs (Newtown) 2:45.45.

600: 1. Aidan Kyle (Weston) 1:27.21; 2. Ryan Karp (Pomperaug) 1:27.59; 3. Schyler Parris (Brookfield) 1:27.70; 4. Andrew Poseno (Newtown) 1:28.11; 5. Jesse Meadows (New Milford) 1:28.62; 6. Aidan Budge (Newtown) 1:30.98.

55 hurdles: 1. John Cassol (Weston) 8.04; 2. Chris Lewis (Weston) 8.76; 3. Maxwell Pizzalato (Masuk) 8.96; 4. James Bishop (New Milford) 9.20; 5. Toby Ferris (Newtown) 9.24; 6. Jake Fine (Weston) 9.30.

55 dash: 1. Stephen Blake (Bunnell) 6.62; 2. Mark Cristino (Pomperaug) 6.66; 3. Tyler Loth (Bethel) 6.74; 4. William Hornby (Newtown) 6.75; 5. Marquise Lawrence (Bunnell) 6.78; 6. Theo Gross (Masuk) 6.80.

Sprint Medley Relay: 1. New Milford 3:47.05; 2. Bethel 3:48.26; 3. Brookfield 3:48.87; 4. Bunnell 3:49.80; 5. Weston 3:51.33: 6. New Fairfield 4:08.47.

300: 1. Tyler Loth (Bethel) 37.02; 2. Tristan Andrew (Newtown) 37.15; 3. Aidan Markward (Pomperaug) 37.41; 4. Jack Spencer (Weston) 38.00; 5. Ross Relator (Immaculate) 38.21; 6. Greg Grom (Pomperaug) 38.39.

GIRLS RESULTS

4×200 relay: 1. Weston 1:49.31; 2. Newtown 1:49.35; 3. New Milford 1:51.35; 4. Bunnell 1:51.94; 5. Stratford 1:52.61; 6. Pomperaug 1:52.63.

4×800 relay: 1. New Milford 10:02.14, 2. Weston 10:09.92; 3. Immaculate 10:10.24; 4. Bethel 10:18.16; 5. Newtown 10:29.95; 6. Masuk 10:52.97.

1000: 1. Julia Rosenberg (Weston) 3:00.22; 2. Ally McCarthy (Newtown) 3:02.27; 3. Ailene Doherty (Immaculate) 3:06.83; 4. Riley Powers (Newtown) 3:08.26; 5. Catie Coneybear (Brookfield) 3:13.31; 6. Charlotte Brehmer (Pomperaug) 3:15.60.

600: 1. Molly Coyle (Immaculate) 1:38.64; 2. Amelia Rudolph (Weston) 1:40.21; 3. Kate Johnson (Pomperaug) 1:40.52; 4. Ava Zielinski (Weston) 1:42.52; 5. Rylee Harrell (Newtown) 1:44.88; 6. Abigail Corread (Bethel) 1:47.05.

