Motivated Weston avenges loss to Immaculate, advances to defend SWC crown

WESTON — Weston will return to the SWC Final and looks to repeat as champions after defeating Immaculate 3-1 in the semifinals Tuesday night.

At the beginning of the season, it would have been difficult to predict Weston’s impressive repeat bid, with all 11 of the team’s starters from a year ago graduating.

“Considering we lost 11 players from last year, to go back to the final again is a huge achievement,” Weston coach Kevin Fitzsimmons said. “I have sophomores starting and a couple of juniors, so it is a huge achievement to get to the final.”

In the regular season, Immaculate defeated Weston 1-0 on Oct. 22, but Weston would not be bested in the playoffs with its title defense on the line.

Mason Asphar was the catalyst for Weston, scoring the first two goals of the game and setting the tone in the first half.

“Mason (Asphar) has been amazing,” Fitzsimmons said. “He doesn’t get all the credit he deserves. He leads the line well, makes a lot of moves into the channels, and pulls defenders out of positions. Unfortunately, he didn’t get named all-conference, but he’s been huge for our team.”

Asphar’s first goal was volleyed into the net on a perfectly executed corner set-piece in the 15th minute.

Less than 10 minutes later, Asphar buried his second goal on a breakaway to give his team the 2-0 lead it would carry into halftime.

“A good start is everything,” Asphar said. “I couldn’t have done anything without the other 10 guys on the field and the other 25 guys on the team. From the captains to the freshmen, it is a whole team effort. Everyone has been putting in all the work the work they can at practice contributing to the greater cause.”

Midway through the second half, Immaculate got on the board as David Chomiak curved the ball in off a corner kick, cutting the Weston lead to 2-1.

“We had been there before,” Fitzsimmons said. “We’ve been up 2-0 before, we have been playing this game long enough. We wanted to keep it safe for the first 15 minutes, don’t make any mistakes, control the ball and we were playing well enough. I was confident going back in that we could keep it going.”

The comeback hopes were quickly dashed when Weston’s Jordan Blunschi tucked away a penalty kick for the final blow of the game.

Last season, Weston defeated Joel Barlow to capture its first ever South-West Conference championship, and a year later will look to repeat against Pomperaug on Thursday.

“At the start of the season GameTimeCT put out an article, the 5 favorites to win the league and it said defending champions Weston and the five favorites, not Weston,” Asphar said. “We printed that out, put it up in our locker room. Everyone was sleeping on us because all 11 seniors were all 11 starters last year, and there were some big footsteps to fill.”

When Weston and Pomperaug met in the regular season, Weston erased a 3-1 deficit in the final three minutes of the game for a 3-3 draw.

“While confidence is through the roof, we also have to keep our heads steady,” Asphar said. “We were in the same position last year, the goal didn’t come till late so we have to stay level headed and keep playing the way we’ve been playing.”