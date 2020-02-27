Westhill’s Howard White gets 200th coaching win

STAMFORD—It was the best of all worlds for the Westhill boys basketball team and coach Howard White Wednesday night.

The Vikings defeated Norwalk, 63-50 before a partisan crowd at the J. Walter Kennedy Athletic Center.

It was a milestone victory on two important fronts for Westhill.

The Vikings, which closed out the regular season at 8-12 overall, qualified for the Division III boys basketball state tournament. It will be Westhill’s first state tournament appearance since 2016.

The triumph was also coach White’s 200th career win.

“I have the game ball from my 100th career win and from my 150th career win,” White said. “Now I add the 200th win game ball to the collection.”

It has been a combined 17-year journey at Bullard Havens and Westhill to get coach White to the 200-win milestone.

“When I started as a head coach, I didn’t have a goal. I didn’t have any numbers in mind,” White said. “I knew I just wanted to be a coach. My focus wasn’t about victories. It was about helping kids.”

White was a point guard on the 1986 NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball National Championship team at Sacred Heart University, playing for 35-year SHU head coach Dave Bike.

“After playing high school and college ball, I wasn’t sure what to do next,” White said. “Coach Bike told me I had leadership ability. And I should think about coaching. I came to realize it was a way to give back. And a way to teach kids.”

White, who has spent 17 years as Deputy Superintendent of the Bridgeport Juvenile Detention Center, began his coaching journey as an assistant at Central Connecticut State University. He moved on to Bullard Havens and eventually was promoted to head coach.

At Westhill, White has led the Vikings to FCIAC Championships in 2014-15 and 2015-16. Westhill was 2015 Class LL runnerup to Fairfield Prep, falling 51-50 at Mohegan Sun Arena.

“This 200th career win will always mean a lot because it got our program back to the state tournament after missing the previous three seasons,” White said. “That’s so great for the kids. That’s what we all pushed for. We get to start again at 0-0 in the states.

“I’m so fortunate to have this staff of assistants. They are so loyal and have worked so hard,” White continued. “Due to health concerns, my family wanted me to stop. But coaching is what I enjoy so I need to keep going. I’m grateful to all who have helped bring our overall basketball program to where it needs to be.”

rdepreta@stamfordadvocate.com