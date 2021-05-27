Westhill wins City Cup for the first time

The Stamford City Cup will be traveling north.

After a full season of competition, Westhill has claimed the City Cup for the first time.

The City Cup was created prior to the 2018-19 school year with the Black Knights and Vikings meeting in each sport through the fall, winter and spring seasons, the winning school would earn a point for each game won.

This year, Westhill defeated Stamford 11.5 to 7.5 in the overall Cup standings.

“This year we were able to lay claim to the City Cup and that is a testament to our student athletes and coaches,” Westhill athletic director Dick Cerone said. “I will say, and I think Chris (Passamano, Stamford athletic director) would agree, the biggest thing that happened this year is we are just happy the kids got to play. We did not know what to expect in the fall and we got through all of three seasons.”

The teams did get to play after COVID-19 shutdown the end of the winter and entire spring seasons in 2020.

And this spring, at the rivalry games for the schools, the fans came back in full force.

“That lacrosse game at Boyle looked normal. It was a great way for the city rivalry to end for the year,” Cerone said. “Baseball and softball both had big crowds. It was great to see. It is getting school spirit back up being back at city games. I feels like a normal spring season. We have teams preparing for states now, fans at games. It’s a great feeling.”

City cup also now serves as the City Championship after Trinity Catholic closed last spring

Stamford two-time defending City Cup Champions though no spring season was played in 2020 when all sports were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This school year, Westhill won baseball, boys basketball, boys track, boys soccer, 7on-7 football, boys cross country, girls cross country, girls volleyball, gymnastics, girls tennis and boys tennis.

Stamford won Field Hockey, Girls Basketball, Girls Soccer, Boys Volleyball, Softball, Girls Lacrosse, Boys Lacrosse and Girls Track.

Stamford and Westhill co-op in boys and girls hockey and swimming, and wrestling and tackle football were canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Since the teams played multiple times in the regionalized fall schedules, the first meeting of each fall sport counted toward the Cup.

The arrival of the actual cup was delayed until the fall but once it arrives, t should further fire up the city rivalry.

“The kids will be excited to see that thing,” Cerone said. “It’s going to be like their Stanley Cup. It’s really cool looking.”

